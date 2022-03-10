Gaucho softball team falls at home to Windsor

Windsor broke open a tight softball outing with host Casa Grande late in the game, and held on for a 3-1 win on Tuesday.

Four consecutive base hits by Jaguar hitters in the top of the sixth inning against Gaucho starting pitcher Jordan Baughn did the damage after she and Mia Avila of Windsor were locked in a fast-paced pitchers duel most of the way.

Junior infielder Lily Caugie found the left field gap with a two-base smash that rolled to the fence to drive in the eventual winning run for Windsor as the Jaguars improved to 4-2 for the season.

There were not many base runners in the quickly paced contest that was over in less than one and a half hours.

Baughn struck out six batters, but hit a major bump in the road in the sixth when Windsor batters found holes in the Gaucho defense.

Avila gave up a run in the first frame on an off-field double by Marissa Brody, and an eventual fielder's choice off the bat of Jaime McGaughey, but tightened things up the rest of the way to pick up the victory.

The host Gauchos made things interesting in their final turn at bat when Kylie Carlomagno and Lauren Ketchu struck back-to-back singles to open the frame. A sacrifice bunt selected by Casa coach Scott Sievers advanced both runners into scoring position with only one out.

The rally was cut short by Avila as the Jaguar right hander struck out the final two batters to end things.

Windsor outhit the Gauchos 8-4 with Riley Zweatsloot finishing with a single and double.

The Jags might have added to their total had it not been for a fine ruining catch in right field by senior Megan Corkrey. She got an excellent jump on the line drive and extended to her right side to pull down the hard fly ball.

McGaughey had a smooth day at third base for the Gauchos, fielding six ground balls without a bobble and throwing once off balance on the off foot for the out at first base.

The Gauchos, now 2-2 in the early season, are scheduled to travel to meet Tamalpais in Mill Valley next Tuesday in another non-league contest.