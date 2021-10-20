Gaucho volleyball team comes back to beat Petaluma

Visiting Casa Grande patiently waited for the ceremony of Petaluma Senior night to wrap up before gradually exploding in the final three sets to upset the Trojans 3-1 in front of a vocal crowd on Tuesday evening.

The come-from-behind win by the focused Gauchos evened the season series between the crosstown foes and pulled them within a game of fifth place in the Vine Valley League standings.

Petaluma (3-8) jumped to an early advantage with a lopsided 25-9 win in the first set, and seemingly could do nothing wrong as Irene London and Stella Schwappach both hit a series of winners past the stumbling Gauchos.

After the break between sets, it was Casa Grande that quickly appeared to be the more focused team of the two. The Gauchos cleaned things up and made very few mistakes in rushing to a commanding 15-6 advantage behind the outside net work of senior Miette Marshall. She teamed with lefty Marissa Brody to take advantage of much better assists from Frederica Cipriandi to belt home multiple winners as the lopsided second set wound up in the Gauchos favor at 25-11.

It was a complete reversal of play, and the Gauchos (2-9) visibly appeared to be playing with a purpose.

At one point in the second set, the two teams locked into the longest rally of the night, and Marshall had her fingerprints on five hits in the series before the Gauchos captured the point.

With Sara Thornton and Jaimie McGaughey controlling the middle of the net, the Gauchos went to work again, pulling away in the late stages of the third set to win 22-19. Marshall added the final three points and a small pocket of Casa supporters began to sniff upset.

Casa grabbed the exciting third set 25-20. Coaches Jen Sutton and Janica DeGracia had their Gaucho forces ready to play in the fourth set which was never close.

The longest rally of the stretch was finally won by Casa Grande when spirited leader Thornton made a running cross-court smash that fell at the feet of the tiring Trojan back court to make the count 15-10. Thornton hit another soft placement at the middle of the net as the Gauchos began to pull away at 18-11 and Casa was not to be denied.

Cipriandi i continued her all around play down the stretch with three balls out of the Trojan reach to make it 23-13. It was appropriate that Thornton added the next point to make it 24-13 before the match ended on a mishit by the Trojans.

The victory by the fast-closing Gauchos was their second in succession after their major upset over defending champion Sonoma Valley last week.

At one point in the final set, Casa ran off six consecutive points to take complete control of the match.

Schwappach, London and Jacqueline Mattox had well-hit winners to the back line for the Trojans, but had no overall answer for the surging Gauchos.

In the preliminary match, the freshman-loaded Trojans reversed an earlier win by the Gauchos with a convincing 2-0 victory.