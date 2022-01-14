Gauchos beat Trojans on closing-seconds shot

Logan Bailey sank a 3-point shot from the right corner with 3 seconds left to lift Casa Grande’s Gauchos to a thrilling 55-52 win over rival Petaluma in the deafening silence of the Petaluma gym Thursday night.

The intensity of the play was in sharp contrast to the sanitary atmosphere in the Trojan gym where admission was limited to 50 persons including players, coaches, announcers and videographers. An unofficial tally numbered true spectators at five.

Lack of attendance did nothing to distract either side from the mission at hand as they battled back and forth, giving for and asking for no quarter in the emotional contest.

What it came down to was Casa Grande perfectly executing a designed play with ball handler Tory Cain having several options as time expired. He chose Bailey in the corner and the senior hit nothing but net.

“There was no doubt,” Bailey said of his decisive shot. “I knew I had to be ready and I was confident I could make it.”

The win improved Casa Grande’s record to 9-5 for the season and 3-1 in Vine Valley Athletic League play. Petaluma is now 9-4 overall and 0-1 in league.

Both teams have been hit hard by COVID-related issues.

The game was Petaluma’s first of the new year and first Vine Valley Athletic League game of the season. The Trojans were last able to play on Dec. 30.

“We were definitely out of sync,” said Petaluma Coach Anton Lyons. “We scrimmaged yesterday for 15 minutes. It was the first time we had been able to scrimmage.”

Casa Grande has been able to get in all of its scheduled league games, but Thursday was the first time the Gauchos had a full team on the court. In the only Gaucho league defeat, a 73-64 loss to Sonoma Valley, they played without three starters.

Thursday’s rivalry affair surged back and forth across the Petaluma floor as the tide swept first one team and then the other to moderate leads.

It was Petaluma that rose first, jumping out to a 16-7 opening quarter advantage as David Cook made a successful return from quarantine with seven points, including a 3-point hit from the corner. The cold-shooting Gauchos, meanwhile had trouble hitting from anywhere, going the final 5 minutes of the period without a connection from the floor.

The flow of the game changed in the second round. Casa Grande began the period on a 6-point run and later went on a 9-point spree that took it into a brief lead and ended it in a 26-26 tie at intermission.

The Gauchos began to flex their inside muscle in the third period. Casa held an advantage on the backboards all night, but in the second half became absolutely dominant. Brandon Allred (6-feet, 6-inches) with help from Colin Patchet and Cain turned the Trojans into a one shot per possession team.

Allred finished with 16 rebounds. “Without his rebounds we don’t win the game,” noted Casa Grande Coach Chris Guntendorf.

Casa Grande finished the quarter with a 44-36 lead and it might have been worse for the Trojans had it not been for the hot hand of senior guard Ryan Giacomini. Limited to three points in the first half, he scored all 10 of Petaluma’s third-quarter points, connecting on three points in the process.

Giacomini also fueled Petaluma’s fourth-quarter comeback with two more treys and finished with 19 points for the game.

The senior hit two 3s in the midst of a 11-point Petaluma run midway through the final period that also included an inside basket by Salim Arikat and a trey by Kieran Mannion that slipped the Trojans in front 52-50.

Casa Grande tied the game at 52-52 with 58 seconds left on a pair of clutch free throws by Patchet.

Petaluma had first try at breaking the tie, but failed to get off a shot against the tenacious Casa defense, bringing everything down to Cain’s pass to Bailey and the corner shot as the crowd did not go wild, because there was no crowd to go wild.

Bailey led balanced Casa Grande scoring with 13 points, with Cain scoring 12, Carter Cerruti 10 and Patchet nine. Allred added seven points to go with his double-digit rebounds.

Gutendorf said his team’s rebounding and defense were key factors in the Gaucho win. “We forced them to take some bad shots and didn’t give them second opportunities,” he said.

The result gave the teams a win each in this season’s rivalry after Petaluma beat Casa Grande 64-59 earlier in the Brett Callan Memorial Tournament. The two meet again on Feb. 1 in the Casa Grande gym.