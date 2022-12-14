Casa Grande’s wrestling Gauchos dominated San Marin High School’s Green and Gold wrestling tournament.

The Gauchos totaled 233 points as a team to 182 for runner-up Ukiah in the 11-team tournament.

Casa Grande crowned three weight class champions in the tournament. Dylan Boden won at 113 pounds, Ray Pacheco at 126 and Jacob Quintua at 145.

Quintua pinned Jordan Niel of Analy in the semifinals and Kenji Jiminez of Ukiah in the finals for his win.

Boden pinned Jason Gurrola of San Marin in the semifinals and then pinned Donovan Grimes of Petaluma for the win.

Pacheco pinned Solomon Whittleam-Sandler of Sacred Heart in the semifinals and finished with a pin over Nico Gonzalez of Ukiah.

Camden Bushey at 152 pounds, Roland Neely at 285 pounds and Noah Padecky at 182 pounds placed second.

Bushey had three major decisions before pinning Liam Daley of Napa in the semifinals. He lost in the finals by fall to Kai Tengco of Sacred Heart. Neely received a bye before pinning William Lantz of Rancho Cotate and Braeden Carroll of Novato. He lost in the finals by a decision to Joshua Pena of Novato in the finals.

A number of Casa Grande wrestlers finished third, earning valuable team points for the Gauchos.

Caleb Quintua at 132 pounds, lost in the semifinals to Kuymani Capri of Ukiah by a major decision, but came back to defeat David Montenegro of Windsor by decision and won a sudden victory over Josiah Prozco of Napa for third place.

Joseph Bateman-Heaney lost in the semifinals of the 195-pound class to Brandon Guiducci of Justin-Siena, but then pinned Mason Liel of Analy and took third by winning a major decision over Tully Meyer of Sonoma Valley.

Robert Severdia at 170 pounds, lost in the quarterfinals to Eduardo Martinez of Ukiah by a decision, but battled back through four consolation rounds, taking third by pinning Xavier Chavez of Ukiah.

Lukas Abadines at 113 pounds, lost in the quarter finals by pin to Christopher Gaxiola of Napa, then won three straight matches, earning third place with a decision over that same wrestler.

Also wrestling well for Casa Grande were: Nathan Stettedahl, fifth at 120 pounds; Thomas Walsh, fourth at 220 pounds; Raymond Wang, fourth at 138 pounds; and Ty Ervin.