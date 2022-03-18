Subscribe

Gauchos fall for the second time with loss to Rancho Cotate

GUS MORRIS
PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
March 17, 2022, 8:42PM

Someone cool off the Rancho Cotate baseball team.

On Wednesday, the red-hot Cougars won their fifth straight game — arguably their most impressive win over their recent streak.

The Cougars needed extra innings but ultimately defeated visiting Casa Grande 1-0 on a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth from Dylan Mercado.

Casa Grande fell to 6-2 overall while Rancho Cotate improves to 5-3.

Hits were at a premium all game as the pitchers from both teams delivered stellar outings. Casa Grande starter Russell Freedheim took a no-decision after striking out three and allowing four hits in six innings of work. Elijah Stevenson struck out three over his inning in relief but yielded the game-winning hit to Mercado.

For Rancho Cotate, sophomore Devon Laguinto continues to impress. He allowed just one hit and three walks with four strikeouts in five innings on the mound. Reed Steffens earned the win in relief with three hits allowed and a strikeout. As a team, Rancho Cotate’s pitching has allowed 10 runs over its five-game winning streak.

