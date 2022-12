Jacob Quintua took first place in the 145-pound weight class to highlight Casa Grande efforts in the Rod Gaines Invitational Wrestling Tournament at Tikay High School in Lodi. Casa Grande finished second as a team.

Ray Pacheco finished second at 125 pounds.

Dylan Boden at 106, Caleb Quintua at 132 and Noah Padecky at 182 all placed third.

Joe Heaney at at 185 and heavyweight Ronal Neely were sixth.