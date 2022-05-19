Gauchos open NCS baseball with win over Livermore

Casa Grande High School’s young Gauchos enjoyed a big beginning to the North Coast Section Division II baseball tournament Wednesday afternoon, batting around in the opening inning and going on to a 9-4 thumping of Livermore’s visiting Cowboys.

The win keeps the No. 3 seed Gauchos at home, setting up a quarterfinal game Saturday at 1 p.m. against Northgate. The No. 5 seed Broncos from the Diablo-Foothill League upset No. 5 seed Benicia 2-1 in their opening game.

In a case of things looking dark before the sunlight, Livermore scored two runs in the top of the first inning on three hits, with the key blow being a sharp single by No. 3 hitter Jackson Nystrom that eluded the Casa Grande outfielder and went for an RBI and three bases. A ground out scored Nystrom and before the Gauchos could pick up their bats, they trailed 2-0.

They didn’t stay that way long.

Before they had made their first three outs of the playoffs, the Gauchos sent 11 players to the plate, scored seven runs and had their fans thinking about a quick 10-run ending to the game. That didn’t quite happen, but Casa Grande did enjoy a comfortable lead the remainder of the game.

Casa Grande had just three hits in the uprising, but they all produced runs, and the Gauchos took maximum advantage of three walks, one with the bases loaded, and two Cowboy-hurting infield errors. For the game, Casa Grande had nine walks and accepted the help of four Livermore errors.

The first three Gaucho batters tied the game with a walk, an error and Alex Cruz’s double down the right-field line. The first five Gauchos to come to the plate all walked.

By the time Casa Grande started the second time around its lineup, Livermore starting pitcher Matt Thompson had been replaced by Josh Rodriguez on the mound. He was greeted by Austin Steeves’ second single of the inning, good for an RBI, before he was finally able to end the marathon.

After the chaotic beginning, the game settled down into a more normal baseball game.

Sophomore Steeves, after the rocky beginning, settled down to dominate the middle innings. He struck out the side in the second and allowed just one more hit after giving up three in the first inning. He struck out six in his five innings on the hill.

A walk, a balk and another infield error handed Casa Grande another run in the second and and more insurance tallied in the third.

The Cowboys got a little frisky against Casa Grande relief pitcher Nick Tobin in the sixth, scoring two runs with Bobby Alvear driving home one run with a single and Justin Matchett plating another with a sacrifice fly.

Wyatt Abramson mopped up, allowing only a harmless single in the seventh.

Casa Grande is now 18-8 on the season, while Livermore ends it’s campaign with a 10-15 record.