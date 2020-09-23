Getting senior portraits into yearbook made easy

This will be a school year to remember and local high schools are improvising to help students recall the 2020-2021 school year by carrying on with the tradition of school yearbooks.

The books are especially important to seniors who look forward to having their traditional senior portraits in the annual publication. For the past several years, seniors at Petaluma high schools have had senior photos taken by local photographer John Nunes of Nunes Photography. This year, not only has the business moved to Florida, but students are not currently on campus.

This school year, students must submit their own photographs. According to Christopher Jones, Petaluma High School year-book advisor, students need not use a professional photographer but photos must meet certain guidelines and requirements that can be found at https://cajcali1099.weebly.com/yearbook-faqs.html

To make getting and submitting senior portraits easy for students, a Sonoma County professional photography company, Hawkes School Portraits, is offering area high school seniors an opportunity to have their photos professionally taken and submitted directly to their school yearbooks.

For a cost of $25, seniors can visit the Hawkes studio in Sebastopol, have a photo session and all images taken during their 15-minute appointment will be posted in their own personal gallery online. The image of their choice will be forwarded to their school yearbook staff.

Seniors then have the option to purchase more photos if they choose.

Seniors may wear their own formal attire or it will be provided at the studio. All images will be taken outdoors with a formal background.

“Our heart aches for the class of 2021 missing out on sports, school dances, FFA activities and much more. We have provided some normalcy by committing to safely take school portraits for the yearbook,” said photographer Brenda Hawkes-Ficco.

Appointments may be made by contacting the studio at hawkesphoto@yahoo.com or by calling (707) 823-6537.