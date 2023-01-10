National Sports Memorabilia recreated the Egg Bowl and threw in a tip-of-the-helmet to St. Vincent to take a first place in the Petaluma Hotel’s sixth annual Gingerbread House Showcase and Competition. Out of 100 entries in the contest, the spots memorabilia store took first in the Business/Organization category.

The winning entry featured a football field, complete with grandstands and a snack shack ready for the big competition between Casa Grande and Petaluma high schools. A scoreboard offered a tribute to St. Vincent High School.

The project was the idea of Joan Barakett, general manager of the National Sports Memorabilia outlet store located in the Petaluma Village Premium Outlets Center.

“I’ve been coming to the showcase for a number of years and it was nice to be a part of it this year,” Barakett said. “It is a very nice community event.”

National Sports Memorabilia is a nationwide distributor of sports collectibles and memorabilia. It features signed and unsigned collectibles from all sports including standards like jerseys, photos, plaques and balls as well as Bay Area-specific items like seat backs from Candlestick Park.

The outlet store in the the Outlets center has been open for five years and during that time has nosted a number of famous athletes for signings and other events, including former San Francisco 49er quarterback Joe Montana.