Girl Scouts learn about nature at Helen Putnam Park

When you go hiking in the open spaces, you hope to be surprised - a coyote on the hillside; a hawk soaring above. On a recent hike at Helen Putnam Park, my husband and I encountered a new surprise. It was a day in the park for the Girls Scouts of Petaluma.

Hiking on the Pomo Trail, we encountered two dads and their two daughters, who wanted to tell us about the otter they spotted in the pond. “Be sure to look for him,” they said. Charlotte and Lucy, the daughters, also told us about the Girl Scout activities going on in the park that they were involved in that day.

The two girls are in Troop 10052 and were out on the trail with a trash bag, cleaning up litter on the trails, but finding very little trash. Helen Putnam Park is a very clean park.

They said there were several other Scout activities going on along the trails. Five stations were located around the park, each with a unique activity. Each Scout was to stop at all five stations. The girls showed us their checklist for the stations. After seeing these, we sped up, cutting short our planned hike. We wanted to see what the Girl Scouts were learning out in the park.

The Scouts had to get to all the stations along the trails. We saw a singing station at the pond where scouts learned new songs. At a story station, girls learned about the first Girl Scouts. At the Share Sisterhood station, girls learned about Scout law, making a beaded bracelet with a different color bead for each law. “Make the world a better place” was my favorite law. We stopped at the table of Troop 10977 that had Scouts connecting emblems with the stories they read on cards. This troop has been raising money for three years to go to Savannah, the birthplace of American Girl Scouts.

We learned that there are 40 Girl Scout troops in the Petaluma area. There is a new Trailblazers group in Petaluma for upper grades that engages girls in high-adventure outdoor activities – backpacking, orienteering, rock climbing, and more.

After stopping at the stations in the park, we said goodbye to the Scouts. Seeing so many young girls of all ages hiking the park, exploring the trails, brought a smile to our faces. There must have been 50 girls out there - enthusiastic, energetic and close to nature. What a great day!