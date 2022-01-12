Girls basketball: Cold first half costs Petaluma in loss to Sonoma

Failure to convert makeable opportunities from close range killed any chance for the Petaluma girls as they dropped a 38-27 basketball contest against Sonoma Valley in the Vine Valley Athletic League opener for both teams on the Dragon floor last week.

The Trojans converted only one basket in each of the first two periods in the ragged contest, fell behind 22-9 at intermission and never recovered.

It was a disappointing outcome for Petaluma because the visitors had more than enough second chances to crawl back into the game. The door was open all night.

The Trojans pounded the boards for second and third looks at the basket down the stretch, but could pull no closer than 36-26 on four consecutive free throws by hard working sophomore Sydney Martin in the final stanza.

Petaluma finished with a scoring advantage of 18-16 in the second half, but it was not nearly enough offense.

Martin finished with a game high 13 points and kicked up her timing a notch after halftime as she continues her recent strong play for Petaluma. Her fearless dribble drives to the cup give Trojan coach Sophie Bihn hope that things can be turned around on the offensive end of the floor. In the meantime, things could not have been more disappointing.

Led by center Karlie Berncich, the Trojans were able to grab consecutive rebounds and fire several volleys at the Dragons, but with very few shots that dusted the twines. Berncich had 11 rebounds as bodies from both teams went flying as the game got rougher in the final minutes.

Berncich battled for each ball off the glass and gave Petaluma seven additional looks from close in. She could only smile in frustration after converting on her final charity toss to give her 2 for 12 free throw shooting for the night.

It was the offensive advantage in the early stages of the game by Sonoma Valley that gave it the margin to pull off the win. A 3-pointer by Lesley Sorenson and 7 points by rangy 6-foot junior Lola Martin helped keep the frustrated Trojans far enough in the rear view mirror to make things any closer.

Martin displayed several instances of terrific athleticism, but she to retreat to the bench with foul trouble in both halves.

The Dragons improved to 6-6 overall. Petaluma is now 3-10.

Top point guard Petaluma scorer Mallory O’Keefe never got untracked with three early fouls, and finished with only 4 points with two hoops in the second half. Her absence for a good part of the first half helped take Trojan fire power off the floor.

COVID issues continued to be a problem for the Trojans. Petaluma had to reschedule its Monday VVAL date with Justin Siena and a Saturday non-league game at Ukiah also had to be put on the back burner.

“We are getting so backlogged with COVID-related issues that the Ukiah game might not be played,” said Bihn. “There are not too many open spaces left on our schedule.”

Guards Brooke Backman and Alyssa Goebel were missing for the Trojans. “They both get playing time and would have helped us tonight,” added a frustrated Bihn.

Petaluma did manage to get in a game Monday night, losing to Vintage 44-33. Details were not available at press time.

COVID FRUSTRATES GAUCHOS

COVID has dominated the Casa Grande VVAL season thus far. After putting together an impressive 9-5 pre-league record, the Gauchos have had three league matches postponed.

Casa was scheduled to play at Petaluma Wednesday night, but results were not available at press time.