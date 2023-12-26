Girls basketball rankings: New team in top 3

We already have a few changes in The Press Democrat’s second girls basketball team rankings of the year.

Outside of Cardinal Newman and Justin-Siena retaining hold of the top two spots, we have two teams rising and a new addition in the rest of our top seven.

1. Cardinal Newman (9-2)

Last ranking: 1

Since last ranking: 3-0, beat St. Mary’s-Albany 76-33, Monte Vista-Danville 60-33 and St. Patrick-St. Vincent-Vallejo 63-43

This week: vs. Centennial-Corona (5-7), Wednesday, SoCal Holiday Classic at Canyon Hills

2. Justin-Siena (8-2)

Last ranking: 2

Since last ranking: 2-1, beat Monte Vista-Danville 40-38 and San Rafael 57-16, lost to St. Patrick-St. Vincent-Vallejo 56-32

This week: vs. Union-Washington (8-0), Wednesday, San Diego Surf ’n’ Slam

3. Maria Carrillo (7-3)

Last ranking: 4

Since last ranking: 3-0, beat Mt. Diablo 54-34, San Domenico 54-47 and Pinole Valley 49-41

This week: vs St. Francis-Sacramento (4-6), Thursday, West Coast Jamboree

4. Montgomery (8-2)

Last ranking: 3

Since last ranking: 1-0, beat Petaluma 50-17

This week: vs. Eureka (11-1), Thursday, West Coast Jamboree

5. Healdsburg (13-2)

Last ranking: 6

Since last ranking: 2-0, beat Rancho Cotate 59-40 and Windsor 47-43

This week: vs. Cloverdale (10-3), Wednesday

6. American Canyon (9-2)

Last ranking: 5

Since last ranking: 1-0, beat Las Lomas 45-31

This week: vs. Encinal (3-5), Thursday

7. Sonoma Valley (8-3)

Last ranking: Not ranked

Since last ranking: Didn’t play

This week: vs. Auburn Mountainview-Washington (0-3), Wednesday, Phoenix Cactus Jam

Dropped out: No. 7 Casa Grande (6-4)

Bubble (listed alphabetically): Analy (6-8), Casa Grande, (6-4), Cloverdale (9-2), Santa Rosa (9-5), Sonoma Academy (8-3)

Maria Carrillo leapfrogs Montgomery at No. 3 after an impressive 3-0 showing at San Domenico’s tournament last week. The Pumas had already played one of the hardest early-season schedules before the tournament and picked up wins against three very quality opponents. Mt. Diablo had entered the weekend 9-1, San Domenico was the Division 4 state runner-up a year ago and Pinole Valley was an NCS Division 3 semifinalist last year.

Montgomery has also been very impressive in the early going, but the Pumas’ better strength of schedule, and now near-equal record, mean they’ll move to No. 3 for now.

No. 5 Healdsburg is also on the rise this week. The Greyhounds’ two losses have come against very quality teams in San Marin and Arcata while they also own wins over Analy, Fortuna and Santa Rosa. Both the Greyhounds and No. 6 American Canyon have similar strength of schedules, so Healdsburg’s better record gives it the edge.

Sonoma Valley also joins the top seven for the first time this year after Casa Grande dropped out following its third straight loss. The Gauchos have played a harder schedule than the Dragons but recently lost to Analy by 13. The Dragons are 1-1 against the Tigers already this year with a five-point overtime loss and a three-point win.

The Tigers are also probably better than their 6-8 record indicates, but they’ve faced one of the harder schedules so far this year. They were also strongly considered for the No. 7 spot, but the eight losses are a bit hard to overlook at this point.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.