Teamwork won the day as the Petaluma High School varsity girls soccer squad took down St. Vincent on their own turf in a 7-0 blowout.

The Trojans (6-2-1, 2-2-1) scored the first four of their seven goals in the first half of their Thursday, Jan. 11 matchup against the Mustangs (1-8), excelling at keeping control of the ball and keeping the Mustangs on the defensive for most of the game.

Petaluma head coach Deegan Babala said the win was a welcome reset after falling 2-1 to Justin-Siena two days prior.

The contest "gave us an opportunity to focus on the actual game play and not so much the goal scoring, so we did a good job of just using the space and not forcing it, and paying more attention to the soccer tactics,“ Babala said. ”It’s cool to be able to watch the girls figure it out on the field.“

St. Vincent head coach Mark Ribeiro said his team, which is facing challenges in the fledgling program, will continue to work on fundamentals while keeping up players’ morale.

“We’re going to be working on just making sure we’re staying in position, staying tough on defense in transition,” he said.

The game presented the first opportunity for Petaluma sophomore Chloe Bulwa and junior Maya Maloney to be in the starting lineup this season, with both contributing majorly on Thursday.

“Today was a really good day to kind of get back into the swing of things and get some of the girls, who haven’t as much of an opportunity to play this season, more minutes, and it was good,” Babala said.

Bulwa scored the last goal of the first half off an assist by junior Sadie Goldberg. Bulwa also got the assist for two other goals in the first half, both by sophomore Ava Drysdale.

Senior Anna Graham and sophomore Brianna Hlebakos also made their scoring debuts on Thursday, with Graham getting an assist on the game’s first goal scored by sophomore Emma Walker and Hlebakos scoring a goal in the second half.

Walker also scored the final goal of the game off an assist by junior Maya Maloney, while freshman Janelle Blow scored a solo goal in the second half off an assist by junior Kate Doherty.

Petaluma was scheduled to face Sonoma Valley (2-7, 2-3) Jan. 16, then Napa (2-4-1, 1-3) Jan. 18 and Redwood (9-3, 2-1) at 11 a.m. Jan. 20 on the road.

St. Vincent was scheduled to face Valley Christian on Jan. 16, then Berean Christian (6-4, 1-3) at 3:15 p.m. Jan. 19 at home before heading to Marin Catholic (7-1-1, 3-0) on Jan. 20.

