Goal explosion for Casa Grande girls in lacrosse win over Windsor

Everyone got in on the fun Monday as the Casa Grande girls lacrosse team romped by Windsor 13-1.

Eight Gacuhos scored in the win, led by Taylor Pieri with four goals and an assist.

Natalie Labanowski scored two goals and Sierra Schmidt, Bianca Conroy, Kiara Porter, Kaiya Estrella, Danielle Green and Risa Tinsley added a goal apiece.

Labanowski and Schmidt each had two assists and Conroy one.

Trinity Salus, in goal, made 12 saves.

Casa is now 3-2 for the season.

Last week, after a tough 21-6 loss to Tamalpais, Casa Grande bounced back to earn a hard-fought 15-13 win against visiting Granite Bay.

Labanowski put on a show for the Gauchos against Granite Bay, scoring 10 goals and, for good measure, adding an assist.

Schmidt and Pieri each had two goals and an assist. Megan Marston also scored. The loss was the first after three wins for Granite Bay.

Earlier in the week, Casa Grande had a tough time against Marin County Athletic League power Tamalpais, losing for the second time to the Red Tailed Hawks.

Schmidt scored four goals for Casa with Labanowski and Marston added a goal each.