Golden State Lumber advances in Little League TOC

Fort Bragg took a long ride for a short game in the Little League District 35 Tournament of Champions Tuesday evening.

Petaluma American League champion Golden State Lumber eliminated Fort Bragg 12-0 in a game that was ended after just 3 ½ innings by the 10-run rule.

The TOC is a single-elimination tournament featuring 12 District 35 league champions. Golden State Lumber’s win moved it into a semifinal game on Wednesday against Pinky’s Pizza from the Petaluma National League, a Tuesday 4-3 winner against Petaluma Valley League champion Bundesen Realty. Results of that game were not available at press time.

The tournament championship game will be played Thursday at the Petaluma Valley’s Murphy Field.

Golden State Lumber pitcher Brodie Gallagher didn’t overpower Fort Bragg batters, but he did get them out big time, allowing just four hits over four innings He struck out only one, which was one more than he walked in a remarkable display of pitching control.

Fort Bragg batters spent the majority of the game trying to kill gophers in the Lucchesi Park infield, hitting a multitude of ground balls that were efficiently field by Golden State Lumber infielders.

The pitcher, shortstop Jackson Drumm, second baseman Ethan Rubino and first baseman Cash Deering took turns throwing out Fort Bragg batters. The tone for the game was decided early when Gallagher retired the first two batters of the game on one pitch each.

Golden State Lumber started its run machine with a walk to leadoff batter Drumm and a double by Cash Deering keying a two-run rally that might have been bigger had the American League team not left the bases jammed.

Four walks, including one with the bases loaded, and a wild pitch produced two more runs in the second.

Those rallies were a prelude to the Golden State Lumber third-inning explosion.

It started with players off the American League bench. Johnathon Morales and Nic Gobbi opened the inning with singles and Liam Allen walked to get two runs home and move the Americans back to the sluggers at the top of the batting order.

Once the Ferris wheel was in motion, it proved almost impossible for Fort Bragg to stop.

In rapid order, Drumm singled, Deering shot a long triple to right and Gallagher singled. A ground out to first temporarily slowed the spin, but Rubino and Morales with his second hit of the inning, kept the rally spinning.

Before it was all over, eight runs had scored and the Petaluma City Champion Golden State Lumber players were enjoying diamond life.

For the game, Golden State Lumber had 10 hits, with eight different players contributing.

Fort Bragg, to its credit, went down swinging with Chris Hernandez and Giancarlo Diaz starting the fourth inning with singles. Ground balls took care of the minor problem for the Americans.