Golden State Lumber wins City Little League championship

In a smorgasbord of a game that featured something for everyone, Golden State Lumber from the Petaluma American League claimed the Petaluma Little League City Championship, defeating Century 21 Bundesen from the Petaluma Valley League, 8-6.

The championship game, concluded under the lights at Lucchesi Park, was a fitting climax to the 15th annual City Championship Tournament featuring strong hitting, excellent defense and determined pitching.

Every inning in the action-filled championship game produced base runners with Golden State Lumber rapping seven hits and Bundesen slugging 10, with four coming during a big four-run rally in the third inning.

Golden State Lumber left-hander Cash Deering outlasted three Bundesen pitchers to go the six-inning distance, surviving two-rallies from the Valley League team to finish with a one-two-three flourish in the sixth and final inning. He struck out four, but, more importantly, didn’t walk a batter,

He was backed by an impressive Golden State Lumber defense that turned double plays in each of the first two innings. In the first inning, shortstop Brodie Gallagher threw a runner out to first baseman Jackson Drumm who relayed to catcher Cillian Shannon to nail a runner trying to score. In the second inning, pitcher Deering went to Gallagher who relayed to Drumm for another twin kill.

Golden State Lumber jumped out to a quick lead with two runs in the first inning, but Abel Dolasco left-handed a long-drive over the center-field fence for a two-run home run to jump start a four-run Bundesen rally in the top of the third inning.

The Valley League team’s 4-2 advantage didn’t last long. In the bottom of the inning, the Lumbermen took advantage of two walks, a couple of wild pitches and a booming double by Brodie Gallagher for three runs to jump back in front 5-4.

The pendulum swung back to Bundesen in the top of the fifth when it strung together hits by Brednden Dierane, Aaron Diaz and Gallaway Hauska for three runs to move back in front 6-5.

That set up the decisive bottom of the fifth inning when Golden State opened with a triple down the right-field line by Drumm and there quickly followed hits by Deering and Shannon. Three runs crossed the plate to make it an 8-6 game.

Deering, finished with a flourish, setting Bundesen down one-two-three in the sixth on a comebacker, a pop-up and a finishing strikeout.