Golfing benefit for American Legion Leghorns baseball team
The 2023 edition of the Petaluma Leghorns Classic Golf Scramble is planned for May 13 at Rooster Run Golf Club.
The event is in memory of Greg Tracey and is a benefit for the Petaluma Leghorns American Legion baseball team.
The Leghorns will be celebrating their 25th season of quality baseball for 19-under players this season.
Registration is $150 per person if made before April 30 and $160 after.
For more information, text team manager Spencer Finkbohner at 707-591-4616.
