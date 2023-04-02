The 2023 edition of the Petaluma Leghorns Classic Golf Scramble is planned for May 13 at Rooster Run Golf Club.

The event is in memory of Greg Tracey and is a benefit for the Petaluma Leghorns American Legion baseball team.

The Leghorns will be celebrating their 25th season of quality baseball for 19-under players this season.

Registration is $150 per person if made before April 30 and $160 after.

For more information, text team manager Spencer Finkbohner at 707-591-4616.