Good effort comes up short for Petaluma High football team

Following 15 months of pandemic-mandated football inactivity, the Petaluma High School Trojans opened play in the Vine Valley Athletic League by dropping a 7-0 decision to host Justin Siena at Dodd Stadium in Napa on Friday.

It was a close one from start to finish with the ball control game of the Trojans keeping them in the hunt until the final minutes.

Petaluma ran time-consuming drives and kept highly rated Brave quarterback Hudson Beers on the sideline for most of the second half. The Trojans got no closer than the Justin Siena 12-yard line, however, before fumbling away their best scoring opportunity. Petaluma had two costly fumbles on the night inside the 20.

Beers came into the game with 30 touchdown passes the previous season when he guided the Braves to a couple of games in the North Coast Section playoffs.

On the other side of the football, Petaluma quarterback Jack Hartman had a strong outing, controlling the tempo with smooth early season handoffs to backs including Mario Zarco early, along with ground-gaining runs of his own. The Trojans controlled the clock by running off 30 of the 52 plays by both teams in the second half.

The only touchdown of the contest was a result of an 88-yard march by the Braves in the second quarter after their defense pounced on a Petaluma fumble on the 12-yard line.

Beers hooked up with his receivers for gainers of 29 and 18 yards in the drive that pushed the ball inside the Trojan-10 yard line. After the second pass completion, Beers handed off the ball to 205-pound fullback Noah Young who shook off a couple of Trojan tackle attempts to push his way into the end zone from the 8-yard line.

Petaluma head coach Rick Krist admitted that play hurt the Trojan cause the most when Petaluma gathered for a halftime regrouping with the game still well within reach. “That was bad,” he said “we had that fullback stopped.”

After the game, Krist said he felt that his club played extremely well defensively and said, “We had our chances. Our kids didn’t go over there to just be an opponent. Our starting fullback didn’t play much and that hurt our offensive timing.”

The play of the night for the Trojans came earlier in the second quarter when they were faced with a punt situation and 9 yards to go near mid field. Hartman dropped back, but threw a surprise pass from his deep position, and connected with Tanner Starret to keep a drive going. It was a statement play and kept the Trojan momentum in gear.

For most of the second half the Petaluma defenders upfront did a good job pressuring Beers and forcing him from the pocket.

On one fourth-down play, Beers had to throw into coverage, and the ball was batted away by linebacker Jack Santos. Bartman also had an interception in the first half.

Petaluma defensive coach John Crudo was pleased with the play of Hartman along with backers Santos and Casey Pectol. “I also thought Henry Ellis and CJ Powers played well in their first game for us,” he said.

School officials at Dodd Stadium allowed parents of the Petaluma players to enter and exit along a special walkway to the Trojan side of the field.

In the preliminary game, the Trojan junior varsity scoredn with less than a minute left in the game to narrow a deficit to 8-6. A quarterback keeper was rammed into the end zone on the two-point try and the exciting first game of the season ended in an 8-8 tie.