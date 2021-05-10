Good effort not enough to overcome poor shooting for SV boys basketball team

Hustle and determination were not enough for the St. Vincent’s boys basketball Mustangs in a 47-33 loss to Ukiah’s Wildcats.

The play on the court was closer than the totals on the scoreboard. After a stumbling first half, the Mustangs settled down to play the invading Wildcats even in the second two periods.

The Mustangs, now 1-3 on the season, battled for every loose ball, and fought the Wildcats to a standoff on the backboards, earning many second and third attempts

The big problem for the Mustangs was that the nets in DeCarli Gym were a foreign country and the Mustangs did not have a passport.

The chilly tone for the game was set in St. Vincent’s first possession. Fighting for every rebound and loose ball, the Mustangs had six tries at the basket, including a potential 3-pointer from Vince Gawronski that dipped into the cylinder and popped back into play. The end result of the action flurry was a turnover. Ukiah scored the first eight points of the game and the Mustangs never led.

St. Vincent’s shooting woes extended to the free throw line where that converted on just 15 of 31 opportunities in the physical contest. Many of those missed opportunities came on the front end of one-and-one chances in the second half when the Mustangs were scratching to get back into the contest.

The Mustangs compounded their problems with loose ball protection, committing 15 turnovers, many leading directly to Ukiah break-away baskets.

Still, the Mustangs, through strong defense and hard work, managed to stay in the game.

Down 8-0 after Ukiah’s early surge, St. Vincent used two driving baskets from Jake DeCarli, four points from Jack Davis and a scrambling defense to trail just 12-8 at the end of the first period.

The lid closed on the Mustang basket in the second period, and they broke for halftime consultation trailing 28-11.

It wasn’t until the final quarter that the Mustangs made their run. Their surge might have started sooner had they not missed five of eight free throw opportunities in the third period.

When Gawronski drove for the first basket of the fourth quarter, it hardly raised a yawn on the Ukiah bench, but when the Mustangs, sparked by the determination of Kai Hall, scored 11 of the next 13 points, the Wildcats began to take notice, calling quick time outs as St. Vincent went into press mode.

The Mustangs never quite got their deficit into single digits, but they did make the game competitive.

Hall led St. Vincent with 10 points, with Davis adding eight, DeCarli five and Gawronski and Dante Antonini four each. Killian Collins had a strong rebounding game.

Ukiah’s scoring was well balanced with Eian Macandog, Marcus Fenk, Lucas Gott and Mateo Gonzalez each scoring eight.