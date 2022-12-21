Ed Berncich battled to a second place to lead Petaluma High wrestling efforts in the Bill Martell Invitational at Northgate High School in Walnut Creek.

Berncich had three pins in the 195-pound class before losing in the finals 12-8 to state-ranked Evan Daley of Redwood.

Silas Pologeorgis finished fourth at 187 pounds winning twice with an 11-6 decision and a pin.

Heavyweight Jagger Williams was 1-2 at 220 pounds.

Petaluma had two wrestlers in the Castro Valley Girls Classic.

Bailey Deegan was the consolation bracket runner up at 137 pounds.

Kiera Jones was 3-2 at 131 pounds, missing a medal by one win.