Good efforts for Petaluma wrestlers in major tournament
Ed Berncich battled to a second place to lead Petaluma High wrestling efforts in the Bill Martell Invitational at Northgate High School in Walnut Creek.
Berncich had three pins in the 195-pound class before losing in the finals 12-8 to state-ranked Evan Daley of Redwood.
Silas Pologeorgis finished fourth at 187 pounds winning twice with an 11-6 decision and a pin.
Heavyweight Jagger Williams was 1-2 at 220 pounds.
Petaluma had two wrestlers in the Castro Valley Girls Classic.
Bailey Deegan was the consolation bracket runner up at 137 pounds.
Kiera Jones was 3-2 at 131 pounds, missing a medal by one win.
