Good start for Casa Grande cross country runners

The Casa Grande cross country runners got their first real taste of competition at the Rancho Cotate Invitational. It was a beautiful day for running, unlike last year when the meet was canceled due to smoke and high temperatures.

Senior Isaac Vasquez paced the Gaucho varsity boys, completing the 3-mile course in 16:53. Sophomore Dylan Mainaris came in at 17:12. Junior Ryan Comella finished at 17:45. Two freshman boys came next. Kevin Hansen finished in 17:49, one of the top freshman times on the day. Jack Dufour posted a solid 18:43 for his first varsity meet. Sophomore Srihan Goli posted a time of 18:55 for his first varsity race. Richard Bennett rounded out the team with a 19:30.

Sophomore Avery Codington led the Gaucho girls in 20:07 finishing 11th overall. Freshman Emily Bendzick, in her first high school cross country race ran 20:41. Veteran Stella Alvarenga finish third for the Gauchos in 22:06. Another returnee, sophomore Elizabeth Vestnys, ran 22:11. Sophomore Addison Fields, in her first high school cross country meet finished in 23:00.

The freshmen boys were the first on the new course. Representing Casa in their first high school race were Benton Lichti, Ademola Ajayi and Luis Intriago Cornejo. In what was to be dependable theme through the races, Lichti finished in 21:22, Ajayi 29:35 and Luis Intriago Cornejo in 31:44. All three had personal records for the distance.

Nathra Kem was the first finisher for the Gaucho boys junior varsity in 20:24, a PR for the distance. Victor Garcia finished in 21:20 an improvement for 3 miles this season.

Sophomore Lauren Blakley paced the junior varsity girls girls in 24:26, just off her season best. Freshman Melanie Garcia was the second finisher for Casa in 25:03. Bryn Doyle, another freshman was next for Casa in 25:23. A third freshman, Sarah Garcia, finished in 25:26. Chloe Hartman, another freshman, finished in 26:12. Junior Valeria Farr finished in 27:34. Stacy Cruz, a sophomore, completed the course in 30:08. Two more freshmen, Giuliana Bettinelli and Valery Cruz finished 31:57 and 39:36 respectively.

Casa Grande coach Carl Triola was pleased with the Casa Grande effort.

“Overall, it was a very good day for the Gauchos. Many of the runners had distance PRs,” he said.