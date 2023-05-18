It was a good day for local baseball teams that began the North Coast Sections playoffs Wednesday.

Casa Grande, Ukiah, Maria Carrillo and Windsor all got great outings from their starting pitchers — which kept the Jaguars and Pumas in their games long enough to win in walk-off fashion.

Petaluma didn't have as good of luck, falling in an 8-9 seed matchup to San Marin.

In Division 4, Healdsburg made the long trek to Humboldt and upset No. 6 McKinleyville to move onto the quarterfinals.

In total, seven of the 13 local teams that made the postseason will be playing this weekend in the next round. Cardinal Newman, the top seed in Division 3, had a first-round bye.

Here’s a full breakdown of Wednesday’s NCS action.

No. 1 Casa Grande 3, No. 16 Northgate 0

Austin Steeves put the Gauchos on his back as the junior lefty did it all in their opening-round victory.

Steeves drove in two runs at the plate and struck out 12 in a three-hit complete game shutout on the mound to send Casa Grande (20-5) into the quarterfinals.

Casa led 2-0 after two innings, then added an insurance run in the sixth. Kalen Clemmens scored twice and went 1-for-2 at the plate.

The Gauchos will host No. 9 San Marin (16-10) on Saturday at 1 p.m.

No. 2 Windsor 2, No. 15 El Cerrito 1

The Jaguars needed some late magic to avoid a repeat of last year’s first-round exit and got it off the bat of Brayden Colletto.

With the game knotted 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh, the senior first baseman delivered a walk-off single to punch Windsor’s ticket to the second round.

El Cerrito had tied the game in the top of the sixth, the lone blemish for Windsor (19-7) starter Carson Dillon, who went the distance with nine strikeouts, three hits and one walk.

Colletto had two hits on the day, Elijah Hackathorn went 1-for-3 with an RBI, Clayton DeMars had two hits, including a double and Noah Strozewski doubled and scored twice.

Windsor will host No. 7 Benicia (14-10-1) on Saturday at 1 p.m.

No. 4 Ukiah 3, No. 13 Vintage 0

When Ukiah needs a win, ace Luke Schat always steps up.

The senior hurler threw a complete game, three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and drove in a run at the plate to punch the Wildcats’ ticket to the second round.

Ukiah (16-6) scored all three runs over middle innings, plating two in the third and their last in the fourth.

Trevor Schlafter had a pair of hits and a run, while Takoda Newman and Trent Ford each scored a run with a hit.

Ukiah will welcome No. 5 Redwood to Anton Stadium for a quarterfinal matchup on Saturday at 1 p.m.

No. 6 Maria Carrillo 1, No. 11 Tamalpais 0 (8 innings)

Scoreless in the bottom of the eighth, Nathan Sanders ended the rock fight with a walk-off fielder’s choice that scored Matt Anderson from third. Anderson slid into home just ahead of the throw from Tamalpais’ shortstop to send the Pumas (14-9) into the quarterfinals.

Anderson reached on a fielder’s choice a batter earlier and then advanced all the way to third on a wild pitch and a passed ball.

Starting pitcher Josh Volmerding, a Cal Poly signee, was lights out to keep his team in the game. The senior southpaw fanned 14 and walked just one with three hits allowed in an eight-inning complete game.

No. 9 San Marin 5, No. 8 Petaluma 0

San Marin got the first run on the board and never looked back as they shut out Petaluma in their first-round matchup.

That lone run, plus a three-run fourth inning, was too much for Petaluma, despite the Trojans equaling the Mustangs’ hit total with six.

Petaluma did have the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth with one out. August Cuneo then struck out and Zach Fiene flied out, ending the hosts’ best chance at crossing the plate

Flynn Shoop led the Trojans at the plate, going 2-for-3.

Sean McGrath got the win for San Marin, as he threw a complete-game shutout, striking out eight and allowing six hits.

Aaron Davainis took the loss for the Trojans, going six and a third innings while surrendering five runs on six hits and striking out 10.

Petaluma finishes the season with a 15-11-1 overall record and a third-place finish in the VVAL with a 7-5 mark. They also won the VVAL postseason tournament.

Division 3

The Vikings surrendered six runs in the first two innings and couldn’t recover as they lost to eighth-seeded St. Mary’s.

Montgomery’s lone run was scored in the top of the fourth when Asher Blain reached base on an error. That scored Shane Lerdahl and made the deficit five runs.

Ben Carlile got the nod on the mound for Monty, lasting two innings and allowing six runs on five hits. Sterling Stoural threw four innings of relief out of the bullpen.

Eli Fogelman, who pitched for the Panthers, kept the Vikings at bay. Fogelman threw a complete game while allowing one run on five hits and striking out five.

Monty ends its season with an overall record of 14-11 and a 10-2 mark in league play. The Vikings finished the season as both NBL-Redwood regular-season and postseason tournament champions.

Division 4

No. 11 Healdsburg 8, No. 6 McKinleyville 4

Have a day, Gavin Valls.

Two home runs on the day, including an RBI single, saw Valls drive in five runs as Healdsburg upset McKinleyville in the first round.

The Greyhounds (15-11, 6-6) were holding onto a 3-0 lead in the top of the seventh when things broke loose. They scored five runs in the frame, highlighted by a Valls home run and a Wyatt Dugan two-run single.

McKinleyville's attempt at a furious comeback came up short in the bottom of the seventh, scoring four runs. The eight-run deficit was too much for the Panthers in the end.

As if his offensive performance wasn’t enough, Valls also got the win on the mound. He threw a complete game, allowing four runs on five hits while striking out six.

Healdsburg will now travel to No. 3 Arcata (21-6), which was a 15-10 victor over No. 14 Salesian. That game will be Saturday.

