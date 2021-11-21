Good start for Casa, slip for Petaluma in girls basketball

Casa Grande jumped to a commanding lead in the first half and held on to knock off host Rancho Cotate 43-37 in a season-opening girls contest for both teams in a game played in the Sarlatte Gym.

The Gauchos got a hot-shooting performance by senior guard Ashley Harris to take a commanding 28-15 advantage at intermission. The soft-shooting wing player drained three shots from distance in the first half to help build the Gaucho advantage with the absence of all-purpose player Keyonee Neal of the Cougars.

Neal was saddled with three quick fouls in the first half, sending her to the bench until the game resumed after intermission. After another touch foul in the third period, Neal was once again out of action until the final stanza when she returned to the game. She finished with 12 points, including an 8-for-8 effort from the foul line.

Sophomore Casa center Amalee Barr battled diligently on the inside to pull down key rebounds to give the Gauchos additional shots on the offensive end, while quick guard Mazin Dahmani controlled the offense. Barr wound up grabbing 17 rebounds to lead both teams, while Dahmani maneuvered the ball in position for the Gauchos to swing into a comfortable offensive mode.

Harris finished with 12 points from distance and the Gauchos got key support from Lily Peterson and Cassie Llaveras to help maintain the lead.

Rancho narrowed the Gaucho advantage to six points in the final minute, but ran out of time as Casa posted a statement win on the road to open the season.

Overall, it was a smooth start for the Gauchos under coach Scott Himes as he managed to rotate 11 players in for playing time.

The Gauchos played without the services of center Jaime McGaughey and sophomore Marissa Brody who were participating in a softball showcase event.

TROJANS FALL

Earlier in the week, the Petaluma Trojans kicked off their home schedule by absorbing a 68-35 defeat at the hands of an impressive squad from West County High School.

The visitors knocked down eight of their first 15 shots from the floor on Thursday to take a commanding 20-7 lead at the end of the first period, and never looked back.

Included in th opening salvo were shots from distance on the left side of the floor by senior guard Lucca Lowenberg. She has tallied 20 points in her first two games in victories over Middletown and Petaluma.

The Trojans struggled to get into any kind of set offense because of the pressure applied by their opponents from the very outset of the contest. Five turnovers and long periods of scoreless possessions crippled the Petaluma attack.

Two pointers by juniors Lucy Nevin and Brooke Baxman were the only scores in the first eight minutes of play for Petaluma. Top threat Mallory O’Keefe was held completely in check by taller guards in the back court. O’Keefe was 0 for 6 in the early going. She finally drained a 3-pointer from the baseline in the second stanza for her only field goal of the game.

It was a ragged effort by the T-Girls who fell to 0-2 for the season after an earlier loss to Santa Rosa.

Baxman was the leading scorer for Petaluma as she continually tried to move the ball across the mid court line into scoring position. The second-year shooting guard wound up with 9 points, including a field goal in each of the four periods. Baxman also forced three West County turnovers by tipping away loose balls from behind the dribbler.

Nevin added 7 points, including a 3-pointer in the final stanza, but there were too many offensive errors for the Trojans to mount any comeback against the smooth functioning of veteran coach Earl Pasamontes' club. Nine West County players shared equal playing time.

Petaluma might have threatened to make the game closer, but only converted 10 of 26 attempts from the foul line.