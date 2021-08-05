Good start for Leghorns in American Legion Region tournament

The Petaluma Leghorns American Legion team took a big first step toward the American Legion World Series Wednesday afternoon, defeating League City, the Texas State champion 10-4 in the opening round of the West Region tournament being played at Yarbrough Field in Fairfield.

He win moves Petaluma into a game at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against Honolulu, the Hawaiian state champion.

Petaluma opened and finished its game against Texas with big innings, scoring four runs in the first and seventh innings.

Lucas Schae

fer led a 12-hit Leghorn batting assault with three doubles, going 3-for-3. Leadoff hitter Evan Johnson also had three hits. Zane Bennett slugged a home run and had two hits.

Four Leghorn pitchers – Andrew Haskins, Mario Zarco, Jake McCoy and Johnson held the Texas team to just five hits.

Petaluma scored with its first two batters, with Johnson walking and Garett Lewis doubling him home. Before the Texas team was allowed to bat, the Leghorns had scored four runs with Schaefer driving in two with his first double.

Hits by Schaefer (his third double). Logan Fiene and Johnson fueled the seventh-inning rally that put the game out of reach.