Petaluma’a Major League (10-12) All Stars successfully stepped off on the long trail they hope will take them to Williamsport and the Little League World Series Friday evening.

Petaluma’s Valley League and National League opened District 35 Tournament play with victories, with the Nationals shutting out Cloverdale 10-0, while the Valley beat Willits-Redwood 13-8.

Petaluma American makes its tournament debut Saturday evening with a 4 p.m. game against El Molino at Lucchesi Park.

Petaluma National plays Saturday morning at 10 a.m. against Rincon Vallley at Murphy Field in Petaluma while Petaluma Valley faces Santa Rosa American in a 1 p.m. game at Murphy.

OTHER GAMES

In the 8-10 division, Petaluma American and Petaluma National meet Saturday morning at 10 a.m. in Rincon Valley. Petaluma American beat Petaluma Valley 7-4 in a first-round game on Thursday.

The 9-11 division begins play Saturday with Petaluma American playing Rincon Valley at 2 p.m. at Rincon Valley, Petaluma National playing Ukiah at 2 p.m. at Carter Field on the Petaluma Junior High campus and Petaluma Valley playing Sebastopol at 10 a.m. at Carter.