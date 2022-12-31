Petatulma’s two Vine Valley

Vine Valley Athletic League girls teams split games in separate venues at the 22th annual West Coast Basketball Jamboree on Wednesday in the East Bay. Casa Grande dropped a 53-38 decision to Valencia of the Southern Section in the Onyx Division in a contest played at College Park High School while the Petaluma Trojans overwhelmed Richmond 62-16 in the Jade Division at the same location hours later.

Only three players scored for coach Scott Himes in the uneven contest against an out of the Section game in the late afternoon.

Both teams were cold from the outset with Valencia holding a 17-12 halftime advantage.

Marissa Brody had 8 points for the Gauchos in opening minutes on strong left hand drives to the basket. but got very little support from her teammates.

Both squads opened up their offense in the final two periods by doubling their output, but Valencia held on to the lead with the exception of two ties in each of the final periods.

Brody continued to sparkle, finishing with a game and season high total of 25 points.

Her efforts were tempered by the failure of the Gauchos on the foul line as they missed their first nine charity tosses. Many came on the first of possible one-and-one situations. Their misfirses made the difference in the contest as Casa slipped to 6-5 for the young season.

Avery King briefly exploded for 7 points in the third stanza and Amalie Barr tossed in 6 while grabbing 8 rebounds.

Olivia Oxciano of the winning Vikings (8-4) matched the 25-point output from Brody, mostly on long triples from the right side of the floor against the Gaucho zone defense.

PETALUMA

From the opening minutes of the game with Richmond, it was a blowout in the welcome win for the Petaluma Trojans (3-8) who broke a three-game losing streak.

Leading scoring for the season Sydney Martin got things going by meshing two long, high arching long-range bombs, and the Trojans never looked back. Martin, now averaging more than 12 points a game, had a solid all-around game with 8 rebounds.

It was a balanced effort for the Trojans with Martin finishing with 16 points, backed by Emma Hale who knocked in 10. Shooting guard Brooke Baxman chipped in with 9.

A tight brand of man defense helped throttle the Oiler offense as they trailed 35-10 at intermission in the Jade Division.

Two Richmond girls had 8 points each in the defeat as the Oilers slipped to 7-4 for the season.

“I thought our perimeter passing was much better, but the best thing about this win was our ability to see the entire floor,” noted coach Sophie Bihn..