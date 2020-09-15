Good start, future set, still work to be done for Petaluma’s Mark Wolbert

Petaluma High School senior Mark Wolbert has had a great beginning to his high school baseball career and his post-high school future is set, but there is still some unfinished business.

Wolbert made a strong start for the Trojans, not only making the varsity, but batting .305 as a sophomore in 2019. He was impressive enough for the high school and summer American Legion Leghorns teams to grab the attention of the UC Davis baseball coaching staff, and he has committed to continue his playing career with the Aggies.

Left undone is to show his true high school potential, growth that was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic four games into the 2020 season. He is anxious to truly display that potential once the 2021 season finally starts this March.

I’m doing whatever I can to make the transition back to baseball this spring,” he said. “I’m trying to get bigger, stronger and faster.”

Losing last spring was not only a disappointment for Wolbert personally, but also for what it meant to the Trojans as a team. “We were looking forward to having one of our best seasons,” he said of a team that had shared the Vine Valley Athletic League championship with Casa Grande and Sonoma Valley during his sophomore year.

Wolbert was a key contributor to that championship team that went 14-11 overall and 8-4 in VVAL play. Batting lead off, he had 25 hits in 25 games, played strong defense in left field and contributed valuable innings on the pitching mound, going 3-1 with a save and a 3.57 earned run average. He struck out 31 batters in 31 innings.

He is looking forward to even better things both for both himself and his team. “It should be a really big season for us,” he said. “We’re hoping to go far in NCS.”

While the Trojans are counting on him for mound help, Wolbert considers himself an outfielder and a hitter. “It isn’t that I don’t like pitching, I will do whatever I can to help my team, but I’m an outfielder and a hitter,” he said.

Wolbert had just two extra-base hits during his sophomore season and has been working hard to improve his strength and power during the long off season.

He played both Little League and CYO basketball as a youth and football as a freshman at Petaluma. During that first year of football at Petaluma he broke his collarbone which also cost him his most of his basketball season and helped him decide to concentrate on baseball.

Petaluma baseball coach Jim Selvitella said Wolbert does more than just concentrate on baseball, he studies the sport. “He is an outstanding student of the game,” the coach said. “He is a very intelligent player.”

Selvitella said that, as lead-off hitter, Wolbert is a key to the Petaluma offense, but he is also important as a pitcher. “If a guy can throw and throw strikes, he is going to find innings.”

The coach said he is looking forward to the team competition between Wolbert and fellow senior Julian Garrahan. “They are both very competitive,” he said. “If one throws a shutout, the other wants to throw a one-hitter.”

Wolbert will enter Davis along with his older brother Justin, who is transferring from Santa Rosa Junior College. Justin was also an outstanding athlete at Petaluma High School, leading the football team as starting quarterback in his junior and senior seasons.

The son of Steve and Mona Wolbert, Mark plans to study engineering at Davis, a school he said that “checked all the boxes” for his future.