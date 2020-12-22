Great first impressions for freshmen McGaughey and Cespedes

Ordinarily, first year high school performers play only supporting roles in varsity athletics. Lack of experience and physical maturity usually restrict them to junior varsity, play and there are social issues involved when upper class players are displaced by youngsters fresh out of junior high school.

A freshman running back made a terrific impact in football by rolling up yardage for the St. Vincent Mustangs this past season, and his appearance at the Keokuk campus might be a major factor in turning the football program around.

Still, freshman players are rare. It usually takes at least one season on the junior varsity level or some noteworthy play on a club level for a freshman to be promoted to the varsity in girls volleyball, but it happened twice last season on the local hardwoods, and two young players made an impact in the rotation for their respective teams.

Former Casa Grande net coach Amber Taylor was almost apologetic when she gave the Argus Courier her roster for 2019. “I have a freshman this year, but she is going to get plenty of playing time in the front row. Her name is Jaime McGaughey.”

True to her word, the coach used McGaughey all season, and she never lost her spot in the rotation as a middle blocker as the building Gauchos finished with a Vine Valley Athletic League record of 4-8, including season-ending victories over Napa and American Canyon.

McGaughey led all Lady Gauchos in blocks with 38 while sharing net duty with Tina Fakalata, Bella Blue and Simon Wright. All four effective front line players will return in 2021.

Katarina Cespedes became an important member of the St. Vincent varsity after being brought up from the JVs. (File Photo)

Meanwhile, another talented freshman went out for volleyball across town at St. Vincent and she also would wind up as a middle blocker on the Mustang varsity after a different path. Katarina Cespedes impressed observers at St.Vincent with her skill and quickness but she was placed on the JV team to get a rounded background.

Cespedes played the early practice season and first round of North Central League II competition on the JV team, but when the varsity Mustangs got into a battle for first place with perennial contender Roseland University Prep, she was elevated to the Mustang team as a front row player.

It didn’t take long for her to earn a spot in the regular rotation for the Lady Mustangs (15-1) who bagged a co-title with Roseland and moved on to the North Coast Section playoffs in Division V. She made some important blocks as the Mustangs dispatched Mendocino, the Bay School and Drew on the way to a spot in the NCS finals. Overall she accounted for 14 digs on the defensive side of the net.

“If anything, Katarina tried to do too much until she settled into a regular slot in the front row,” said coach Kelsey McIntire. Cespedes closed out the NorCal victory over Vacaville Christian with a clutch block at the middle of the net.

Both student athletes also play softball at a very high level and both don’t shy away from the all-important shortstop position in the middle of the infield. Neither got much of an opportunity to excel because the spring season was cut short.

Cespedes displayed her potential immediately by aggressively rapping a .428 batting average in four contests.

McGaughey, who also turned in a vastly improving season in the regular rotation for the Casa Grande Vine Valley Athletic League championship basketball team (11-1) turned out for softball right after basketball, and immediately blasted the only home run of the shortened season for the Gauchos (4-0) in a 3-2 victory over Cardinal Newman.

In basketball she was “very timid” in driving to the hoop at the beginning of the season according to assistant basketball coach Bob Merwin. “At the end of the season, there wasn’t anybody on the team that she didn’t think she could beat.”

The future is very bright for both girls if the sports seasons are allowed to begin at their schools. All things considered, they might both be in the running for the best athlete on campus in only their sophomore campaigns.