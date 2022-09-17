Hall leads St. Vincent to fourth straight win

The Mustangs (4-0) continued their unbeaten streak by winning on the road Friday night against the speedy Bulldogs (2-1) in a nonleague game.

Senior Kai Hall — St. Vincent’s all-time leading rusher — had a mammoth night on the ground with 170 yards on 24 carries with three touchdowns.

Hall scored on runs of 4, 5 and 13 yards. He scored in every quarter except the second. It was Hall’s 20th career 100-plus-yard rushing game.

“Kai really showed his heart tonight,” St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog said. “He was hitting all the holes. This was his best game of the season.”

The Mustangs had to contend with Oakland Tech’s Pac-12 Conference prospects, Anthony Alonzo at running back and Omar Staples at tight end/defensive end.

“We did a god job neutralizing them. We took great angles on defense. We were extremely physical and tough tonight,” Herzog said. “Oakland Tech is very fast and super athletic. They are the best team we have played this year. At first it took us a while to adapt to their speed.”

The Bulldogs scored in the second quarter but not again until late in the fourth on a 17-yard pass when the outcome wasn’t in doubt.

St. Vincent’s defense was led by linebackers Mac Cauz (nine tackles, 1½ for loss) and Nathan Rooks (eight tackles, 2½ for loss).

“Our two inside linebackers played really well,” Herzog said. “Up front on offense, our O-line played really well.”

Mustangs quarterback Jaret Bosarge had a solid night as well (eight rushes for 82 yards on the ground with a 2-yard touchdown; 4-of-8 passing for 89 yards and one interception).

Next week the Mustangs host Montgomery and try to get revenge against the Vikings, the only team to beat St. Vincent in the regular season last year.