Hall sets record in St. Vincent win

St. Vincent High School’s Mustangs went long to successfully open the 2022 football season Saturday afternoon, downing St. Bernard’s Crusaders 33-7.

St. Vincent had its offense in high gear, building a 21-0 halftime lead and closing things out with two second half touchdowns from Kai Hall on his way to a record-setting start to his senior season.

Hall ran for 77 yards in the game, becoming the all-time career rushing leader in school history. Hall now has 3,854 yards in his three years plus one game playing St. Vincent football. The total surpasses the 3,800 yards gained by Kris Fahrina in 2007 through 2009.

Nathan Rooks scored twice for St. Vincent in the first half, once on a 2-yard run and once on a 21-yard pass reception of a throw from quarterback Jaret Bosarge. The quarterback also connected with Ty Nickens on a 37-yard scoring throw.

St. Vincent was able to take advantage of four St. Bernard’s turnovers, two pass interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

The Mustangs continue to be road warriors next week, playing at Incline in Nevada on Saturday, Sept 3 with kickoff at 6 p.m.