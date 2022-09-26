Hall, St. Vincent run over Montgomery

Every week the challenges are supposed to get bigger for St. Vincent High School’s football Mustangs. Every week the Mustangs just get better.

Saturday afternoon’s game at Yarbrough Field on the St. Vincent campus against Montgomery’s Vikings was billed as St. Vincent’s toughest match of the season. Final score: St. Vincent 49, Montgomery 28. And it wasn’t even that close. The final quarter was played with a running clock.

Montgomery beat St. Vincent 30-21 last year, forcing the Mustangs to share the North Bay League Redwood championship with the Vikings and Santa Rosa. St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog acknowledged that game was part of the Mustang motivation. But the motivation was even more than the single game. “Our kids showed we have a gifted football team,” the coach said. “It was definitely a signature win, one of the best wins we’ve had since our staff took over.”

The win was the fifth straight without a loss for St. Vincent after it went 11-2 last year, losing only to Montgomery and Argonaut in the Northern California championship playoffs.

After an explosive start that had the score 7-6 in favor of St. Vincent before either team ran an offensive play, the game settled into Mustang ground domination.

Both St. Vincent and Montgomery scored on their first offensive plays of the game. Jaret Bosarge connected wtih Jack Davis for a 73-yard bomb on the Mustangs first snap and Montgomery answered with a 69-yard pass-and-go from Lucas Foye to Joey Bowser.

In St. Vincent’s next offensive effort, Montgomery’s Waisea Bainibure sliced through the St. Vincent offensive line to smash both Kai Hall and Bosarge for losses, and it looked like the battle was on.

Looks can be deceiving.

Before the end of the first period, Bosarge had broken a 74-yard touchdown run, Hall had run over several would-be Viking defenders on his way 58 yards for a score, St. Vincent led 20-7 and a statement had been made.

“We knew they were looking for Kai, so we went to an unbalanced line and gave the ball to Jaret. That gave us an extra blocker,” Herzog explained.

Looking for Hall – and even finding him – did the Vikings little good. The all-time St. Vincent rushing leader had his best game of the season, gaining 256 yards on 23 carries. Working behind an offensive line that opened initial cracks in the Montgomery front, Hall ran around, through and over the Viking defense for four touchdowns.

In the process, he became the all-time Mustang touchdown leader with 63, surpassing the 60 scored by Ray Tamblyn during his career.

Hall was the obvious sun in the bright summer sky, but he had all kinds of company as the St. Vincent offense accounted for 432 yards on the ground.

Bosarge had what has become an almost typical game for him, with with 208 total yards, 116 rushing and 92 passing. In addition to his game-starting 73-yard hit to Davis, he broke away for a 75-yard rrushing score.

By the half, the St.Vincent lead was 42-6, as the Mustangs scored on Bosarge’s 75-yard run, a 58-yard burst by Hall, Nathan Rooks’ 5-yard run and scoring runs of 46 and 22 yards by Hall to close out the half.

Despite the deficit, the Vikings played more like they were expected to play in the second half.

Montgomery scored early in the third quarter on a 59-yard bomb from Foye to Keegan Peterson.

To their credit, the Vikings battled both the Mustang defense and a running clock to score twice in the fourth period, but it was like trying to beat the Saturday afternoon summer heat.

Despite their glossy 5-0 record, the Mustangs have yet to win a North Bay League Redwood game, a situation they hope to fix Friday night at Piner.

Montgomery, now 2-2 on the season, has the chore of playing at Cardinal Newman.