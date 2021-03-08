Happy trails in county’s parks

Usually I am writing about hiking in the parks, but today I want to include those of you on horseback, because you are welcome in many of our county’s parks. Of course, horses have the right-of-way on the trails. Hikers and cyclists are asked to yield to those on horseback. As a hiker, I never want to challenge a horse on the trail. Do you? All the Regional Parks in south county welcome horses. Personally, I love seeing the horses out there, having done a fair amount of riding in my youth. Also, my little grand-daughters are enchanted by these giant animals whenever they encounter them. They always want to know the horse’s name.

At Helen Putnam Regional Park, equestrian parking is a new and welcome addition to the parking lot on Chileno Valley Road. Equestrians will want to check out the map on-line to determine which multi-use trails to ride. Horses will want to avoid the paved trail and also Yarrow Trail, a hiking only trail that goes up from the pond. A 6-mile trail system lets equestrians explore the landscape on routes of varying difficulty and length.

At Tolay Lake Regional Park, horses have 3,000 acres and 12 miles of trails to roam. The trails are old ranch roads, so they are plenty wide for multi-use and the grades are easy. A terrific new equestrian parking area is at the top of the main gate entrance. There is lots of room for the horse trailers and a portable toilet. This parking lot eliminates the big climb out of the main parking lot towing a trailer.

Make sure your horse knows how to interact with cattle, because you are likely to encounter cows grazing. Jonathan Ayers, who ran the Pack Station in Armstrong Woods for 30 years, says one of the best ways to introduce horses to cows is by getting on the horse and moving slowly. When you see the cows stop, just watch them. The horses are very curious animals when they see another grazer like them. They might even want to take a closer look. After the rains you may find trails with some deep holes punctured by cow hoofs, so be alert.

Crane Creek Regional Park east of Rohnert Park features rolling grasslands and beautiful stands of oaks on 128 acres, a compact park for hikers, disc golf, cyclists and equestrians. The Fiddleneck, Buckeye, and Northern Loop trails are suitable for equestrians, hikers, and bikers. Many equestrians enjoy riding the seasonal firebreak that follows the south western boundary of the park. The remaining trails are suitable for hiking only. There is parking for horse trailers. At most of the parks you will find manure bunkers too. Local gardeners may want to take advantage of the treasure they find there for their plants.

So happy trails to all you riders. Let me know your favorite trails to ride.