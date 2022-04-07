Hard-hitting American Canyon tops Petaluma in softball

Lusty swinging American Canyon knocked Petaluma out of a first-place tie in the Vine Valley Athletic League softball race with a well-lpayed 5-2 win over the Trojans on Tuesday.

The visiting Wolves laced nine hits and led from the top of the first inning to vault into a tie with Vintage with identical league marks of 3-0 marks after getting clutch hits up and down their dangerous lineup.

It was a crowd-pleasing game played by both teams, and Petaluma was always in reach of a comeback to make it more interesting, but the Trojans could never get the big hit with runners aboard.

American Canyon struck first with a run in the first frame, and another run on a solo home run by Reagan Jackson off Trojan pitcher Katrina Johnson in the top of the fourth inning. The twisting blast was hit straight over the head of Petaluma center fielder Brycelyn Casey who made a gallant dive into the temporary fence but came up empty. It was the sixth four master by Jackson for the season.

Petaluma came back to score a run of its own against American Canyon starter Vanessa Rosa Rosas in the bottom of the fourth. Singles by catcher Hollie Pardini and Casey Sullivan set up the scoring opportunity which was cashed in on a ground ball out by Johnson.

The Wolves never stopped threatening as they posted two more runs in the top of the sixth inning.

Averaging .396 at the plate as a team this season, they kept runners aboard with a combination of hard-hit balls and a couple of walks.

Petaluma had its best chance to respond in the bottom of the sixth inning when it loaded the bases against Rosas which prompted a pitching change for American Canyon in the form of reliever Jada Fulcher. Fulcher had trouble with her location from the outset, and walked in a run on four out of the zone to Casey. A hard smash up the middle was speared by Fulcher to get her team out of further trouble.

The home-standing Trojans got a couple more runners on base in the final frame, but two more ground balls back to the pitcher ended things.

“Those were hard hit balls that could have gone through, and it might have wound up differently,” noted Petaluma coach Kurt Jastrow. “Katrina Johnson threw a great game against a very good hitting team, “he added.

Johnson tired a bit in the late innings by allowing six base runners and two runs.

Sullivan had two hits for the Trojans and Mallory O’Keefe led off the game with a double along the right field line, but was stranded at third base. Such was the case for the frustrated Petaluma hitters for the rest of the contest.

Pardini made the throw of the contest from behind the plate when she gunned down the lead-off hitter who had walked in the top of the fifth inning. The ball was waiting for her with space to spare.

The loss broke a three-game win streak for the Trojans who slipped to 6-3 for the season. American Canyon improved to 10-4 overall.