Hard work, long runs pay off for Casa Grande distance runner

The COVJD19 pandemic has disappointed, but not slowed Casa Grande High School distance runner Nolan Hosbein. During a time when Hosbein and his Gaucho teammates should have been defending their Vine Valley Athletic League cross country championship, making a run for, and then competing in the state meet, the Casa senior his been working out with alumni from Maria Carrillo’s elite team and preparing for his future beyond high school.

Hosbein has verbally committed to compete for the University of Portland, one of the nation’s elite cross country and track schools.

“The academics are great.They have a excellent program and coach Conner (Rob) is a great guy. I am going to get better competing against the excellent runners there,” Hosbein said.

Hosbein hasn’t been idle during the pandemic, although he acknowledged it has been difficult not having a cross country season. “It is hard not having anything to train forr,” he said. “Having people to run with has made it a little easier.”

In addition to some of his Casa Grande teammates, Hosbein has worked out with some of Maria Carrillo’s past runners. “The way to get better is to find people who are better than you and try to keep up,” he explained.

Last season was a spectacular one for the Casa Grande cross country team. Not only did the Gauchos win, but they dominated the VVAL, placing all five counting runners among the top 10. They finished third in the North Coast Section Meet, earning a spot in the state meet. At state, not only did they run with the best in California, they finished 15th in the tough Division 3.

“We were hoping for a top 5 or top 10 at state this year,” Hosbein said.

The senior has loved running for as long as he can remember, but really got involved when he was at Kenilworth Junior High just as the school was forming its first cross country team.

He said he enjoys both the team and individual aspects of cross country. “It is about finding a balance between individual and team,” he said. “It is good to set goals for both.”

Hosbein is known as one of the area’s hardest working athletes. He runs six days a week, averaging 70 miles a week. Once during the summer, he decided to run as many miles as possible without stopping while staying under a 9-minute a mile pace. He ended his quest running a sub-9 minute mile for 40 miles.

Running with two athletes from Maria Carrillo, Hosbein shattered his on PR in a 5K run, clocking an impressive 15:16.

His hard work has improved a natural athletic ability. His father, John, is an avid tennis player and mountain bike rider. His mother, Eileen, runs marathons. His sister Grace, (now at UC Davis) and brother, Ian (a Humboldt State graduate), were both outstanding tennis players at St. Vincent High School.

While he is still hopeful for a cross country season, Hosbein is also looking forward to a strong track season in March, focusing on the 3200 meters where he is expected to be one of the best in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

There is very little young athletes can be certain of in this, the strangest of all times, but one thing is sure – when the cross country and/or track seasons do start, Nolan Hosbein will be ready to run.