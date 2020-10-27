Hartman a two-way leader for Petaluma football team

Two year veteran Jack Hartman returns for his final season for the Petaluma Trojans when they open their football schedule in Jan. 15 against traditional rival Santa Rosa on the road. The 5-foot, 11-inch Vine Valley All-League choice has a solid history on both sides of the ball, but keeping him on the field has forced coach Rick Krist to make personnel and tactical decisions.

As a sophomore, Hartman spent most of his time as a starting defensive back, and was a good one even in an introductory season on the varsity level. He had very few issues in rushing up from his primary coverage responsibility to make punishing tackles when opposing runners would spot daylight in the first line of the Trojan defense.

Hartman, who also was the back-up quarterback for starter Cole Powers, and played sparingly enough to post a 47.2 passer rating with 18 passes during the season.

It was defense, however, that kept the aggressive sophomore playing on a regular basis as he played in 9 of the 11 games played by Petaluma in the Trojans’ 6-5 campaign in 2018. He finished with 30 solo tackles in the defensive backfield.

SUMNER FOWLER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER Petaluma's Jack Hartman makes a tumbling interception in front of Terra Linda receiver Anthony Moreno in 2018 game.

Krist had to make the decision last season on how much he could use Hartman both ways because of the danger of injury to his No. 1 signal caller. After three games, Krist had to pull the plug on the junior’s defense even though Hartman was one of the most reliable tacklers with 16 in three games.

Before the change, the instinctive junior had six tackles in the season opener against Tamalpais. “He is such an aggressive defender with great instincts, it's worth it to consider moving him to corner,” explained Krist. If Jack chooses to play at the next level, it will be on defense. We owe it to him to give him playing time on that side of the ball.”

Playing both ways always presents a possible injury problem, and it occurred in the case of Hartman who was injured on a sideline tackle in the Sonoma Valley game, and again with a hamstring strain at the very beginning of the Egg Bowl game against Casa Grande.

When the Trojan offense was severely challenged at the beginning of the game against the Dragons at historic Arnold Field, Hartman continually tried to get into the action by running along the sideline in order to catch the approving eye of Krist and his assistants. It finally paid off when he came on in the second quarter, and he delivered with a season-high 124 yard passing performance and two key touchdown passes. Hartman capped his effort by rushing for a third score in the 35-14 victory. “The game completely turned around when Jack entered the game on offense,” said Krist.

At present, the Trojan footballers are limited in practice time by the pandemic protocols. “We have adjusted to almost everything,” said a positive Krist. “I think we can do this if all the district precautions are followed.”

The Trojan football schedule remains the same in order that was originally planned before the pandemic.. The North Coast Section has granted all schools an extra practice week beginning Dec. 7. Along with Hartman, lineman Jack Santos was also named to the Vine Valley Athletic League second team, and both players return in 2021.