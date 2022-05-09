Healdsburg edges St. Vincent on extra-inning home run

Gavin Valls of Healdsburg poked a solo extra-inning home run over the left field fence for the game winner on Friday to disappoint a Senior Day crowd at St. Vincent as the Mustangs dropped a 6-5 decision to end the regular baseball season.

The home-standing Mustangs rallied late in the game to take a 4-2 lead going into the seventh inning, but could not hold the advantage as the Hounds rallied for three runs and capped it with Valls’ blast with no outs in the first extra frame.

Most of the fast-pace early stages of the game was a dandy pitching duel between St. Vincent sophomore Josh Malik and Mathew Rowland of the Hounds.

Malik struggled with opening-inning control, and yielded two runs with a couple of outs on a ground-ball single, but settled in down the stretch to pitch very well from that point. Healdsburg was held scoreless the rest of the way, until the seventh when the first Hound hitter singled and Malik was lifted.

Three runs paraded across the plate against reliever Dante Antonini, with the key play coming on a daring double steal that knotted the contest at 4-4 before the side was retired.

With the potential tying run at third base, a Hound base runner took off for second base only to have what appeared to be a successful throw by Mustang catcher Jake DeCarli nail him at the bag. There was only one umpire, however, and he could not clearly determine the outcome of the throw from behind the plate, and the damage was done.

St. Vincent got a pair of home runs to stay in the game. League-leading hitter Eddie Stone left the ball yard with a long blast over the left field fence to narrow the deficit to 2-1. Stone went into the game hitting at a clip of .510.

After the Healdsburg rally, it was Antonini who got the loudest fly ball of the game with a shot over the center field fence that re-tied the game at 5-5. Antonini had a big statistical day for St. Vincent with two runs and consecutive stolen braces in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The loss leaves St. Vincent with an overall record of 11-10 heading into the first round of the North Bay Redwood League tournament which begins Wednesday at Sebastopol when the Mustangs face league-champ West County at 4 p.m.. Healdsburg hosts Santa Rosa in the other first-round contest.

In the North Coast Section baseball playoffs, the Mustangs will play in Division V, and are currently rated No. 5 in the 16-team bracket which will be determined on the following Sunday.

Healdsburg out slugged the Mustangs 10-5 to finish solidly in second place in the league standings with a record of 15-9 for the season and 8-4 in the NBL Redwood.

Valls had two hits for the Hounds, but his second determined the outcome of the game.