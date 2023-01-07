Healdsburg exploded in the third period to get past upset minded St. Vincent 57-44 in a North Bay League Redwood basketball contest on Thursday in DeCarli Gym.

The Hounds, expected to contend for the title, were pushed to the limit by coach Tom Bonfigli’s Mustangs in one of their best efforts of the season.

Led by the outside work of shooting guard Sebastian Andrade, the Mustangs jumped out quickly, and led 8-2 before the Hounds slowly regrouped. Andrade knocked down a pair of 3-point shots and followed with five consecutive free throws which kept the pressure on.

The Hounds countered with offense provided by 6-foot, 3-inch senior Max Hubbell. He knocked down 13 points on shots from the outside and on a couple of well-designed lob passes by his teammates, and Healdsburg took a 25-22 advantage at halftime.

The game was decided in the third stanza when the visitors put down the throttle to outscore the Mustangs 22-10. Healdsburg got a bulk of scoring by Hubbell and Sam Vanden. There was very little dribbling in the Hounds attack as they turned to quick passing for good open looks.

Matt Kropernicki worked hard to keep the Mustang offense going with some muscle underneath, but he had to exit three times because of a facial cut. His absence made a difference.

Andrade wound up leading the Mustangs in the scoring department with 17 points followed by Kropelnicki with 12.

Jack Davis played a solid floor game as the point guard, and distributed the ball well to both sides of the court under heavy pressure.

Hubbell had 17 points for the Hounds who improved to 10-6 for the season.

There were many good hustle plays for the Mustangs, including some aggressive work by Kai Hall, but Bonfigli felt that his club could have been more consistent. “We did some good things, but not enough,” he said.

St. Vincent captured the junior varsity opener 45-31, and led by double digits most of the way.