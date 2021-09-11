Henry Ellis accounts for five touchdowns in Petaluma triumph

Quarterback Henry Ellis ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more as Petaluma overwhelmed visiting Piner 54-7 at Steve Ellison Field on Friday.

The Trojans delighted a festive crowd by exploding for a 21-0 lead before the Prospectors could respond with their only scoring drive of the night behind Casa Grande transfer Dom Feliciano.

It was the first home game of the season for coach Rick Krist’s club as the Trojans easily ran their early season record to 3-0 with a victory over the out-manned Prospectors who suited only 21 players.

For most of the first quarter, the ball was deep in Piner territory, and only a fumble that bounced into the end zone prevented the host from scoring on its first possession.

Ellis got to the corner and broke away from a group of Prospector defenders midway through the first quarter for a 29-yard scoring run to set the stage for the offensive fireworks that were just beginning.

Piner got off a short punt after a three-and-out series, and the ball remained in Prospector territory, allowing Petaluma to score again on a drive of 41 yards. This time it was a 4-yard toss from Ellis to Neil Crudo for a six pointer that was punctuated by a PAT kick by Mackenzie Soper. She wound up converting on three consecutive tries.

In the second quarter, a Feliciano pass was intercepted by hustling Doren Shaw, and the Trojans were set up again in Piner territory for their third score as the contest began to take a lopsided turn. Shaw wound up leading the Trojan defenders with four individual tackles to go along with his theft.

Running back Lucas Vanderlind ripped off a run up the middle of 6 yards before another touchdown pass by Ellis gave Petaluma a lead of 21-0. This time, the junior signal caller spotted Anthony Drolet wide open down the middle, and the running back shook off a tackler and sprinted 46 yards for the score.

The Prospectors, who came into the game with a win over Willits in their first game played in the early season, bounced back with a drive of 76 yards spearheaded by the passing of Feliciano. It was the only march of the contest by Piner as Feliciano found his receivers open despite heavy pressure by the Trojans. One big play was a 39-yard toss to Mathew Erickson. A 20-yard scoring strike to Erickson resulted in the only touchdown of the night for the Prospectors.

Overall, Feliciano was able to throw for a total of 141 yards, but was rushed very severely by the Trojans up front. Most of the tosses by the senior were accurate, although a couple were picked off by Shaw and Asher Levy.

The rest of the night belonged to the Trojan offense, as Ellis ran for two more scores and there were single scoring efforts by Silas Pologeorgis, JJ Metelus, and Vanderlind.

The Trojans built on their 41-7 halftime lead with a couple of scores as the decision was made to finalize the lopsided game with a running clock. Through it all, the Trojan student section was thoroughly enjoying the proceedings as the COVID restrictions from the previous season were lifted. Nobody left for home, and the rooters finally got into a local rendition of “Sweet Caroline” to wrap up the first home contest of the season.

Pologeorgis and junior Hyrum Smith had three tackles each including single stops for a loss.

All did not go smoothly in the early going at Ellison Field as the scoreboard was not functional until the middle of the second quarter. By the end of the night however everything was well lit as the Trojans created a big scoring advantage.

Things will be well in order next week when the Maria Carrillo Pumas invade Ellison Field. “They are pretty good,” noted Krist who was not yet ready to put his club in the class of the stronger North Bay League teams.

“I didn’t expect this type of performance,” he confessed.

The Trojans had 394 total yards, while holding Piner to a minus 21 yards rushing.