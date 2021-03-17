High school football is back, but not quite the same

It was a perfect Friday fall night for the kickoff to the high school football season. There was a chill hanging over a brightly lit glimmering synthetic turf and the entire panoramic illuminated by brightly shining stadium lights.

It was perfect…Except it was March 12, just a week and a day away from the official start of spring. It felt familiar, but it was different.

Outside the Casa Grande field, a group of adults waited for a similar group watching the junior varsity preliminary game to clear out so they could take their places on the cold bleacher seats. Instead of charging onto the field in a mass stampede, players, one-by-one, ushered their families into the stadium.

No player, no entry.

Family pods were strategically placed for safe social distancing amid the lingering COVID-19 threat, and a scattering of visitors from the opposing Vintage team were similarly spaced on the opposite side of the field.

There were cheers and applause, but no real crowd roar for outstanding plays. There wasn’t enough collective volume for a roar, and there was little for the fans to roar about. The home team fell behind, 20-0, in the first quarter, and eventually lost, 53-6.

There were no hotdogs, hamburgers or taco trucks. There was no snack bar for students to congregate around nor were there any students to congregate.

But, few cared that it was different. Football was back, and all was well with the world. Players were excited, coaches were excited, officials were excited and, of course, parents were excited. Players and coaches have had a year to prepare their bodies and three weeks to wrap their minds around the concept of actually playing games.

Families and cheerleaders had two days. It wasn’t until Wednesday that the decision was made to allow fans to attend. Even then, attendance was limited to immediate families under tight restrictions.

“It’s great,” said Brian Guzman. “It felt great to see everybody back. It was exciting when we walked up and saw the lights.”

He had come to watch his brother, Casa Grande lineman Carlos Guzman, play football. Huddled next to Brian were his and Carlos’ proud parents, Francisco and Solin Guzmann

The cheerleaders were equally thrilled to be on the sidelines, and displaying a halftime routine they pretty much improvised after they, too, were told on Wednesday they could attend.

“This is just the best feeling in the world,” said cheerleader Emily Holtziner. “It feels more like normal.”

It certainly felt more like normal for the players and coaches. For them, it was exciting to get started, but it also hurt to lose.

“It felt great,” exuded Casa Grande junior Shane Runyeon who caught a pass from Dominic Feliciano on the last play of the game for the only Casa score. “It was special to score a touchdown in my first varsity game. I wasn’t pleased with the outcome, but it felt great to be playing.”

“We are back,” said Casa Grande coach John Antonio. “The important thing is that the kids were excited to be out there having a good time.”

The coach did acknowledge it was tough to play the first game in more than a year against the defending Vine Valley Athletic League champions and a team ranked No. 8 among all teams in the North Coast section.

“They were great last season, and I don’t think they missed a beat,” Antonio said. “They are where we want to be, but it was great to get to play football.”

Antonio, in a statement released on social media prior to the game, expressed the feelings of his team and coaches. After thanking the frontline workers, teachers, parents and Petaluma City schools staff, he concluded:

“Let’s go out tonight and enjoy every second of it. We will keep score, of course, but we have already won. We’re spending a Friday night together for the first time since November, 2019. Wow, I sure have missed you all.”

Petaluma on the road

It was much the same for Petaluma High’s Trojans who opened their season in Napa against another, strong team, losing a tough battle to Justin-Siena, 6-0.

“It was good,” said Petaluma coach Rick Krist. “We were glad to get to play. The kids were excited to have a few fans in the stands.”

Krist pointed out that football is only one way high school students are getting back into play.

“There is a lot of action around Petaluma High School,” he said. “There is baseball practice, track is getting going again, all kinds of sports are practicing every day. We still have to do testing and follow the protocols, but things are beginning to feel a lot more like normal.”