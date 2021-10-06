High School football scoreboard
LAST WEEK
American Canyon 55, Napa 33
Vintage 55, Petaluma 14
Justin Siena 38, Sonoma Valley 7
Antioch 31, Casa Grande 12
Healdsburg 13, Kennedy (Richmond) 6
Santa Rosa 32, Terra Linda 8
Windsor 38, Benicia 14
Maria Carrillo 47, Piner 7
Rancho Cotate 46, Pleasant Valley 33
THIS WEEK
American Canyon at Vintage
Napa at Justin-Siena
Casa Grande at Sonoma Valley
Piner at St. Vincent*
Montgomery at Santa Rosa
Windsor at Maria Carrillo
Rancho Cotate at West County
Cardinal Newman at Ukiah
*Saturday game
