Subscribe

High School football scoreboard

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
October 5, 2021, 7:54PM
Updated 3 hours ago

LAST WEEK

American Canyon 55, Napa 33

Vintage 55, Petaluma 14

Justin Siena 38, Sonoma Valley 7

Antioch 31, Casa Grande 12

Healdsburg 13, Kennedy (Richmond) 6

Santa Rosa 32, Terra Linda 8

Windsor 38, Benicia 14

Maria Carrillo 47, Piner 7

Rancho Cotate 46, Pleasant Valley 33

THIS WEEK

American Canyon at Vintage

Napa at Justin-Siena

Casa Grande at Sonoma Valley

Piner at St. Vincent*

Montgomery at Santa Rosa

Windsor at Maria Carrillo

Rancho Cotate at West County

Cardinal Newman at Ukiah

*Saturday game

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette