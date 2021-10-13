High school football scoreboard
LAST WEEK
Casa Grande 49, Sonoma Valley 13
Justin-Siena 14, Napa 7
Vintage 34, American Canyon 12
St. Vincent 62, Piner 0
Santa Rosa 28, Montgomery 14
Windsor 56, Maria Carrillo 7
Cardinal Newman 41, Ukiah 16
Rancho Cotate 63, West County 27
THIS WEEK
Casa Grande at Napa
Sonoma Valley at Petaluma
Vintage at Justin-Siena
St. Vincent at Montgomery
Healdsburg at Piner
West County at Windsor
Maria Carrillo at Cardinal Newman
Ukiah at Rancho Cotate
