High school football scoreboard

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
October 12, 2021, 10:16PM
LAST WEEK

Casa Grande 49, Sonoma Valley 13

Justin-Siena 14, Napa 7

Vintage 34, American Canyon 12

St. Vincent 62, Piner 0

Santa Rosa 28, Montgomery 14

Windsor 56, Maria Carrillo 7

Cardinal Newman 41, Ukiah 16

Rancho Cotate 63, West County 27

THIS WEEK

Casa Grande at Napa

Sonoma Valley at Petaluma

Vintage at Justin-Siena

St. Vincent at Montgomery

Healdsburg at Piner

West County at Windsor

Maria Carrillo at Cardinal Newman

Ukiah at Rancho Cotate

