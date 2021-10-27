High school football scores
LAST WEEK
VVAL
American Canyon 48, Casa Grande 30
Vintage 65, Sonoma Valley 18
Petaluma 41, Napa 27
NBL REDWOOD
Santa Rosa 42, Healdsburg 0
Montgomery 50, Piner 7
NBL OAK
Cardinal Newman at Windsor cancelled
Ukiah 38, West County 19
Rancho Cotate 48, Maria Carrillo 21
THIS WEEK
VVAL
Justin-Siena at American Canyon
Casa Grande at Petaluma
Vintage at Napa
Sonoma Valley at Highlands
NBL REDWOOD
Piner at Santa Rosa
St. Vincent at Healdsburg
Montgomery at Cloverdale
NBL OAK
Cardinal Newman at Rancho Cotate
Maria Carrillo a West County
Windsor at Ukiah
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: