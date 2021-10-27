Subscribe

High school football scores

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
October 26, 2021, 6:22PM
Updated 2 hours ago

LAST WEEK

VVAL

American Canyon 48, Casa Grande 30

Vintage 65, Sonoma Valley 18

Petaluma 41, Napa 27

NBL REDWOOD

Santa Rosa 42, Healdsburg 0

Montgomery 50, Piner 7

NBL OAK

Cardinal Newman at Windsor cancelled

Ukiah 38, West County 19

Rancho Cotate 48, Maria Carrillo 21

THIS WEEK

VVAL

Justin-Siena at American Canyon

Casa Grande at Petaluma

Vintage at Napa

Sonoma Valley at Highlands

NBL REDWOOD

Piner at Santa Rosa

St. Vincent at Healdsburg

Montgomery at Cloverdale

NBL OAK

Cardinal Newman at Rancho Cotate

Maria Carrillo a West County

Windsor at Ukiah

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette