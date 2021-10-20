High school football scores
LAST WEEK
VVAL
Casa Grande 70, Napa 34
Vintage 40, Justin-Siena 7
Ptaluma 37, Sonoma Valley 13
NBL REDWOOD
Montgomery 30, St. Vincent 21
Piner 20, Healdsburg 15
NBL OAK
Cardinal Newman 34, Maria Carrillo 0
Rancho Cotate 28, Ukiah 0
Windsor 58, West County 21
THIS WEEK
VVAL
American Canyon at Casa Grande
Napa at Petaluma
Sonoma Valley at Vintage
NBL REDWOOD
Santa Rosa at Healdsburg
Montgomery at Piner
NBL OAK
Cardinal Newman at Windsor
Rancho Cotate at Maria Carrillo
Ukiah at West County
