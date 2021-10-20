Subscribe

High school football scores

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
October 19, 2021, 6:57PM

LAST WEEK

VVAL

Casa Grande 70, Napa 34

Vintage 40, Justin-Siena 7

Ptaluma 37, Sonoma Valley 13

NBL REDWOOD

Montgomery 30, St. Vincent 21

Piner 20, Healdsburg 15

NBL OAK

Cardinal Newman 34, Maria Carrillo 0

Rancho Cotate 28, Ukiah 0

Windsor 58, West County 21

THIS WEEK

VVAL

American Canyon at Casa Grande

Napa at Petaluma

Sonoma Valley at Vintage

NBL REDWOOD

Santa Rosa at Healdsburg

Montgomery at Piner

NBL OAK

Cardinal Newman at Windsor

Rancho Cotate at Maria Carrillo

Ukiah at West County

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette