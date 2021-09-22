Subscribe

High school results, upcoming games

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
September 21, 2021, 11:11PM

LAST WEEK

Petaluma 33, Maria Carrillo 7

Casa Grande 42, Santa Rosa 7

Justin-Siena 25, Bear River 0

American Canyon 27, Livermore 21

Vintage 57, Oakland 6

St. Vincent 42, Sonoma Valley 0

Windsor 52, Napa 7

Healdsburg 27, Willits 7

Rancho Cotate 37, Montgomery 22

Cloverdale 47, Piner 7

Cardinal Newman 37, DeAnza 21

West County 34, Terra Linda 0

Ukiah 17, Redwood 12

THIS WEEK

Petaluma at Justin-Siena

Vintage at Casa Grande

American Canyon at Sonoma Valley

Nevada Union at Napa

St. Vincent at Ukiah

Healdsburg at Kennedy (Richmond)

West County at Montgomery

Maria Carrillo at Santa Rosa

Eureka at Windsor

Cardinal Newman at St. Mary’s (Stockton)

Vanden at Rancho Cotate

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette