Himes back at Casa Grande to coach girls basketball

New Casa Grande High School basketball coach Scott Himes is no stranger to Gaucho court teams, but this time things are a bit different.

After being head boys coach at Rancho Cotate and St. Vincent and Casa Grande assistant coach on two different occasions, Himes is returning to Casa Grande to coach the girls basketball team.

Although Himes has extensive experience in coaching boys basketball, the Casa job is his first working with girls. However, he points out that he has coached girls youth teams as his daughter, Makayla, learned the game. He is also friends with Dan Sack, the man he replaces at Casa. He not only worked with Sack in the Petaluma Chicks youth league, but also often talked with the long-time Gaucho coach when both were coaching at Casa.

“I’ve learned that the girls are just as competitive as the boys,” Himes said. “And they like structure.”

Himes said he solicited advice from his daughter when he took the Casa job. “She told me ‘make it fun.’” the new coach said. It is advice he plans to heed as he takes over what may or may not be a veteran team depending on how many of Casa’s current crop of outstanding girl athletes decide to play multiple sports during a crowded spring season.

Casa Grande graduated just one player from a team that won the Vine Valley Athletic League championship with an 11-1 record and reached the second round of the North Coast Section playoffs last year.

However, that doesn’t mean all the Gauchos will be back this season. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, basketball this school year is a spring sport, lumped in with softball, lacrosse and soccer in a season that begins in March. The CIF has ruled athletes may play multiple sports in the strange season, but it is up to the individual athletes to make their own decisions. Himes’ new team has several key players who are also outstanding athletes in other sports.

“It is new for all of us,” Himes said. “It is important that the coaches communicate. Rick O’Brien (VVAL commissioner and Casa Grande athletic director) has done a great job scheduling different sports on different days.”

Himes has Casa girls practicing to the extent that Sonoma County protocols allow. “We are doing what we can do following all the precautions and making sure everyone is safe,” he said.

For Himes, his new job is a homecoming as he rejoins the Casa Grande coaching family. He served two terms as assistant coach at Casa, helping James Forni and then, after a term as head coach at Rancho Cotate, returned to Casa to assist Jake Lee,

He began his coaching career in Southern California before joining Forni to help develop one of the most respected basketball programs in the Redwood Empire at Casa Grande.

He moved on to take the head coaching job at Rancho Cotate before stepping away from coaching for three years to concentrate on a growing family. After Forni passed away, Himes came back to Casa Grande to coach the freshman for two years before stepping up to help Lee with the varsity.

Last season, he was head coach for the St. Vincent boys varsity team. His team was beset by a multitude of injuries to key players, finishing with an 11-15 record. In April, Himes was replaced by Redwood Empire coaching legend Tom Bonfigli.

“I was a little hurt,” Himes said. “I was hired to get these guys ready to move up to the North Bay League.” But, despite making strides toward that goal, when Bonfigli became available after parting ways with Cardinal Newman, Himes moved right back to the Casa coaching family.