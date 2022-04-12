Holly Wick still swimming, running, biking

Nothing seems to slow Petaluma Iron Woman Holly Wick.

Now 65, the veteran endurance athlete has survived a multitude of injuries and even a winning fight with cancer to continue in endurance events. Her most recent success came earlier this month in the 70.3-mile Oceanside Half Ironman. The event consists of a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run.

Wick completed the grind in 6 hours, 23 minutes and 19 seconds, finishing first in her age group. She was near the middle of all the women competitors of any age (303rd out of 591) and of all competitors (1,521st out of 2,387).

It wasn’t an easy competition for Wick. In the swim through the ocean breakers she had a difficult time seeing the buoys that marked the course. Head winds made for a difficult bike ride and she described the run as “work.”

Still, she had a considerable lead in her age group and her time was just 20 minutes slower than her last win in the event in 2018.

Seventy-plus miles of unending physical activity is not for the faint of heart, but for Wick it is, as she puts it, “a way of life.”

She said the heart of the COVID pandemic was a “depressing and dark time. When I can’t move I just don’t feel alive,” she explained. “I feel more fatigued when I’m not doing anything than I do training. When I work out, it makes me feel strong and makes me feel healthy.”

She has no plans to slow down. “As long as my body holds up and it is fun I am going to keep competing,” she said.

Next up for Wick is one of her favorite events, the Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon on June 5.

“It is such a beautiful race and it is local,” she explained. “People come from around the world to compete.”