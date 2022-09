Petaluma High’s homecoming crown had to wait

The crowning of Petaluma’s Homecoming Royalty had to wait last Friday. The students’ choice, senior Jack Phillips, was busy at halftime helping the football team get ready for the second half of its game against Justin-Siena. It all worked out for Petaluma. Phillips got his crown after the game and helped the Trojans to a 21-6 win.