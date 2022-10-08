Casa Grande’s Gauchos turned the centerpiece of their homecoming, the football game against Sonoma Valley, into a happening Friday night.

With a large gathering of pink-clad students honoring breast-cancer awareness and searching for reason to party, the Gauchos gave them ample reason to celebrate, scoring at every opportunity to romp to a 53-0 victory.

The win was especially important for the Gauchos who went into the contest with a two-game losing streak and smarting from what Coach John Antonio called a “flat” performance in a 25-20 loss to Ukiah the week before. The win not only helped boost Casa morale and confidence, but also gave the Gauchos their first Vine Valley Athletic League win.

Now 3-3 on the season and 1-1 in league, Casa Grande is in a must-win situation the rest of the way if it wants to regain a portion of the title it shared last season with Vintage. “Every game is like a playoff game from now on for us,” said Antonio.

Sonoma Valley, now 3-4 for the season and 0-2 in league, played valiantly, but fruitlessly against a Casa Grande team that was superior in all aspects – size, numbers, speed and skill. Playing with only 19 players, the Dragons lost two of them before the second-half running clock blinked to its end.

Casa Grande was perfect in the first half, stopping Sonoma each time the Dragons had the football and scoring each time it was in possession. Sonoma not only didn’t score, but managed just two first downs in the opening half.

To say things went from bad to worse for Sonoma from the start would not be entirely accurate, because things could not have gone much worse for the Dragons than the way they started.

After the Dragons went three and punt in their first possession, the Gauchos were only three plays into their own initial possession when quarterback Wyatt Abramson set up a perfectly executed screen pass to Ryder Jacobson for 44 yards and the first of eight Casa Grande Touchdowns.

In the second Sonoma ownership, Casa’s Gavin Pandolfi blocked a punt, and two plays later, Jacobson ran in his second touchdown of the still young evening.

Playing against the swarming, smothering Casa Grande defense, the Sonoma offense, had no chance.

That’s the way it went through the first half. Sonoma kept turning the ball over – a partially blocked punt by Kodi Cornelius, an interception by Matt Reilly and a fumble recovery by Oscar Koene –, the Gauchos kept scoring and the fans kept partying.

By the time the partygoers celebrated Ryann Laubscher’s Homecoming Queen crowning at halftime, the score had grown to 39-0.

The second half was played entirely with a running clock, much to the delight of those who had began to fear frostbite as autumn followed a harvest moon across the sky.

The second half brought no respite for the Dragons who had hardly settled into a defensive posture to start the third quarter before Casa’s Ethan Bucy shot 66 yards for a touchdown on the first offensive play of the second half.

Antonio said one of the benefits of the one-sided win was that it gave everyone an opportunity to participate. “They (the bench players) work as hard as they starters and they deserve a chance to play,” the coach said.

One of those given a chance because of the scoreboard was Damian Areterberry who scored the final Casa Grande touchdown from 10 yards out as the game was ending.

Casa Grande quarterback Abramson completed an efficient 15 of 22 passes 236 yards, with the yardage limited because often the Gauchos began drives in or near the red zone.

The Gauchos added another 105 on the ground. The majority of that total was provided by Bucy’s big burst.

Casa tries to make it two in a row at home next Friday, hosting Napa’s Grizzlies.

Sonoma Valley goes from the skillet on to the wood fire, playing at home next week against 6-1 Petaluma.