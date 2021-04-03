Hook-and-ladder play keys Petaluma football win

Petaluma High’s Trojans used a play that dates almost to the advent of the forward pass to record their first football win of the season Friday night, a mind-boggling 14-13 victory over Napa’s shocked Grizzlies.

In a contest of late-game drama, the most shocking plot turn came with the Petalumans facing late-game extinction with a third down-and-12 situation from their own 47-yard line, less than 2 minutes left in the game and Napa nursing a 13-7 lead.

With no dirt to draw an illustration of the play, all Petaluma coach Rock Krist could do was explain to his young players the intricacies of the deception long known as the hook-and-ladder.

It worked to perfection. Quarterback Jack Hartman threw a strike to Tanner Starrett along the right sideline. The senior hesitated a moment and then tossed the ball back to streaking running back C.J. Powers who sped to the Napa 18-yard line.

A personal foul halved the distance to the goal to the 8-yard line, and two plays later, fullback Marco Zarco bulled into the end zone from the 3-yard line.

Girl placekicker Mackenzie Soper split the uprights with her PAT kick and 23 tense seconds later, the Trojans learned why they had worked through more than a year of patient frustration as they experienced the joy of victory.

“We made it up on the fly,” admitted Krist of the play. “We never practiced it, maybe that is why it worked. Starett made it work. He hesitated to draw the defenders in, and they pitched at the right time to Powers.”

The first half was two periods of crucial defense and offensive frustration played in daylight after kickoff had been advanced an hour to 6 p.m. Both teams had chances. Petaluma made a staunch goal line stand against the Grizzlies in the first quarter and also intercepted a pass. A strong Torjan drive ended in a missed field goal try by Soper, who redeemed herself big time with the game on the line.

The action, the intensity and the drama multiplied in the second half.

Led by sophomore quarterback Anthony Tubridy, the Grizzlies marched 74 yards with deceptive ease in their first possession of the half to score on a 1-yard run by Benito Saldivar. Oscar Sotelo booted the PAT to make it 7-zip with less than 4 minutes left in the third period.

With the Ellison Field lights shinning brightly, things went from dark to darker for the Trojans early in the fourth quarter when a lost fumble at the Trojan 15-yard line all but handed the Grizzlies a second touchdown. It was Saldivar who again did the touchdown honors from the 1-yard line.

The Napa holder had trouble gripping the PAT snap and wound up holding the ball as a hoard of Petaluma tacklers made sure the score held at 13-0.

Trailing by two touchdowns and time blinking away, Petaluma reached into its defensive backfield to bring senior Jack Hartman back to his quarterback position. Two weeks ago, Hartman injured his wrist in a game against Vintage. Back-up Henry Ellis was also injured leaving junior varsity graduate Eli Galaudet-Freeman to start against the Grizzlies. He performed well, but with the game on the line, the Trojans called on their leader who had been playing only defense.

The results were immediate and remarkable.

Sparked by a Hartman pass completion to Silas Poplogeorgis and two key quarterback runs, the Trojans went 74 yards to blink their side of the scoreboard for the first time. Powers spun into the end zone for the touchdown. Soper provided the vital PAT connection to make it a 13-7 game with 4 minutes to play.

It took most of those minutes and two Napa possessions to set the stage for the play from the age of the dinosaurs, Zarco’s touchdown. Soper’s kick and a Trojan win.

Powers who had a great all-around game on both sides of the ball, put an exclamation point on the last play of the game.

Now 1-2 on the season, Petaluma plays at home again next Friday against Sonoma Valley.