Hopeful signs of fire recovery at Foothill Park

I wanted to see how the park land had recovered from the wildfires and how it had changed. So it was off to Foothill Regional Park. It takes time for Mother Nature to restore the landscape.The 2019 Kincade Fire had swept into Windsor and burned 95% of the park. The 211-acre park was a frontline in fighting the fire. Sections of the park had been closed after the fire so that damage could be assessed, repairs made, and visitors protected. New climate adaptive strategies were used in this work. I hoped to see them on our hike. I last hiked the park in March 2020 and returned last week to see the changes.

My husband Andy and I hiked the perimeter of the park, ascending on Alta Vista Trail. As we climbed, we had great views of Sonoma County shrouded in fog. The three ponds are still filled with water and enjoyed by waterfowl. We passed charred oaks without leaves and dry grass, but as we looked out over the ponds, green trees dotted the hillside. Then we started to see the climate adaptive infrastructure that had been built after the fire. Windsor and Coronado Rotary clubs, Kaiser Permanente’s National Community Benefit Fund and individual donations funded this effort.

First I spotted what looked like some kind of fire hydrant in a ravine off of one of the ponds. If so, it would be a good installation for future firefighting. Then we crossed a short metal bridge over a small gully on the trail. The silvery steel bridge stood out against the dry golden grass. Further up the trail we came to a much longer metal bridge over a ravine. A sign recognized the grant from Kaiser that funded construction of this larger bridge.

Higher up the oaks were black and charred from the fire. But among them was an enormous grandfather oak that seemed to have remained untouched by the fire. I had to stop and ask myself, “How had this giant been saved when all the surrounding trees were burned?” We also noticed how wide the trail had become with large turnout areas, and we suspect that this construction would enable fire trucks to access critical areas if there were another wildfire. Hiking along the ridge line, we could see huge bunches of bright green sprouts at the base of the charred oaks. A hopeful sign. Eventually, these will grow into mature trees. Regional Parks staff identify the potential survivors, even though we might think the trees are dead. It just takes time for recovery.

Foothill Regional Park is one of the most popular parks in the county. More than 100,000 people visit it every year. There are lots of dog walkers too, and every dog we met was on a leash. The trails around the ponds are easier than the Alta Vista Trail we took, so hikers of all abilities enjoy this park. We only hiked four of the seven miles of trails. Foothill Park is located in a community where many hikers know and greet each other, and the park is obviously much loved and supported.